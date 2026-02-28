CRANFORD, NJ — New Jersey Department of Transportation acting Commissioner Priya Jain on Monday, Feb. 9, announced the appointment of Juan Carlos Nordelo as chief of staff, bringing extensive experience in public service, legislative leadership, nonprofit advocacy,and community engagement to the department’s executive team.

“Juan Carlos brings a rare combination of policy expertise, operational perspective and lived experience working directly with communities across New Jersey,” Jain said. “His ability to navigate complex issues, build partnerships across all levels of government, and focus on practical solutions will be a tremendous asset as NJDOT advances its mission to deliver safe, reliable, and resilient transportation systems for the people of New Jersey.”

As chief of staff, Nordelo will support the acting commissioner in advancing NJDOT’s strategic priorities, strengthening coordination across divisions and partner agencies, and ensuring the department’s policy, operational and community-focused efforts remain aligned and responsive to the needs of New Jersey residents.

“It is an honor to join NJDOT and support the critical work being done every day to keep New Jersey moving,” Nordelo said. “Throughout my career, I have focused on bringing people together, understanding the real challenges communities face and turning those challenges into actionable solutions. I look forward to working with the talented professionals across this Department to continue advancing safety, resiliency and quality of life for our residents.”

Most recently, Nordelo served as chief of staff and policy director to Assemblywoman Yvonne Lopez, 19th District, where he led legislative strategy, managed the assemblywoman’s policy portfolio and developed legislation addressing affordability, safety, infrastructure and quality of life for New Jersey families.

He has a bachelor’s degree in public health from Rutgers University. He also has a master’s degree in public administration from Baruch College’s School of Public Affairs.

Nordelo lives in Cranford with his wife, Maria Luisa, and their young son, Sebastian.







