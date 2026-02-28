February Student of the month is selected
ROSELLE PARK, NJ — Roselle Park student Adoni Moran has been named the Rotary Club of Roselle Park’s February Student of the Month. This recognition is done October through June for the 2025-26 year.
Student of the Month is a service project of the Rotary Club of Roselle-Roselle Park funded in part by a grant from the Rotary Foundation. This community service project honors a senior from each of the high schools in Roselle and Roselle Park. Each student receives a personalized plaque commemorating the occasion, a gift card and an opportunity to speak to the group outlining their service to school and community and their academic successe
Photo Courtesy of Ann Badillo