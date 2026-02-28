ROSELLE PARK, NJ — Roselle Park student Adoni Moran has been named the Rotary Club of Roselle Park’s February Student of the Month. This recognition is done October through June for the 2025-26 year.

Student of the Month is a service project of the Rotary Club of Roselle-Roselle Park funded in part by a grant from the Rotary Foundation. This community service project honors a senior from each of the high schools in Roselle and Roselle Park. Each student receives a personalized plaque commemorating the occasion, a gift card and an opportunity to speak to the group outlining their service to school and community and their academic successe

Photo Courtesy of Ann Badillo

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry