CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford Public Library, 224 Walnut Ave., Cranford, is featuring the following events in March, April and May.

Lighthouse Craft: Thursday, March 5, at 3:45 p.m. – Enjoy a story and build your own lighthouse. This program is intended for children ages 7 and older. Registration is required and can be done online.

Unplug with a Robot: Saturday, March 7, at 11 a.m. – Celebrate the Global Day of Unplugging. Take a break from electronics with a story and build your own robot buddy out of tissue boxes and other items. This buddy will have ideas for activities for you to do when you need to unplug. This program is for children ages 6 and older. Registration is required and can be done online.

Graphic Novel Book Club: Monday, March 9 at 6 p.m. – Fans of graphic novels and comics in grades three to five are invited to attend. This month, the book to be read will be “The Night Librarian.” Registration is required and can be done online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1981800037260?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Pajama Storytime: Thursday, March 12, from 6 to 6:45 p.m. – Friends in kindergarten or older are invited to wear pajamas and relax while listening to a story and make some crafts. Stuffed animals are welcome. This program meets on Thursdays, March 19, April 9 and May 14. Registration is not required.

Mario Kart Makers Day Lock In: Friday, March 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. – Make a course for Mario Kart live in this Makers Day event. Build a race course for Mario and Luigi and race against your friends. For children ages 8 and older. Registration is required.

STEM Fun: Tuesday, March 31, at 10:15 a.m. – Budding scientists are invited to join us to learn about watersheds. This program is for children ages 6-11. Registration is required.

Upcycled Bookmarks: Thursday, April 2, at 4 p.m. – Create a bookmark out of cardboard and decorate with paper, markers, pages from magazines and more. This program is for children ages 7 and older. No registration is required.

Hanson Park Storytime: The library will be hosting storytimes at Hanson Park in April and May. Babies and toddlers are invited on Tuesdays, from April 7 through May 19. Families with children ages 3-5 are invited on Thursdays, from April 9 through May 21. Both programs meet at 9:30 a.m. Bring a blanket or chair to sit on. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be cancelled. A special session of this series will be hosted on Thursday, April 23, for Bring Your Child to Work day. Families with children of all ages are invited to participate in a work-themed storytime and craft. No registration is required, just drop in. Limited parking is available behind Hanson House, street parking is available on Holly Street.

Unicorn Storytime: Thursday, April 9, at 4 p.m. – Celebrate National Unicorn Day with a unicorn storytime. This program is for children ages 5 and older. Registration is required.

Tissue Box Bird Feeder: Tuesday, April 14, at 4 p.m. – Make a bird feeder out of recycled tissue boxes. Decorate your box and turn it into a feeder. You will receive suet bird feed, so you can feed birds. This program is for ages 6 and older. Registration is required. Suet contains nuts and other potential allergens.

Community Art Swap: Saturday, April 18, from 10 a.m. to noon. – Help divert materials from landfill while encouraging environmentally friendly creation. This is an all ages program – suitable for children, teens and adults. Bring new or gently used arts and craft materials to the Community Room of the Cranford Community Center and swap them for something new. The last hour of the swap is pickup only. Everyone is welcome to stop in and stock up during this time. You can make the swap amazing by sticking to a few simple rules: Arts and craft materials only. Donations must be fit for reuse – new or gently used, not expired. Donations must fit in your car. When in doubt, use the “bestie” rule: ask yourself, “Would I give this item to my best friend?” Can’t make it Saturday but have something to donate? Donations or new and gently used arts and craft materials will be accepted on Friday, April 17, in the Cranford Community Center.

Kids Get Growing: Thursday, April 30, from 4 to 5 p.m. Children ages 7-12 are invited to a planting program. This program is a partnership between the library and the Garden Club of Cranford. Registration is required.

Pet Toy Craft: Thursday, May 7, at 4 p.m. – Come in and cut up some old shirts and recycled materials to create simple toys for cats and dogs. No pets? Donate to an animal shelter for National Pet Month. Pet food donations will be accepted at this event. For children ages 7 and older. No registration is required.

Graphic Novel Book Club: Monday, May 11, at 6 p.m. – Fans of graphic novels and comics in grades three to five are invited. This month, “Lion Dancers by Cai Tse” will be read. Space is limited. Registration is required and can be done online.

Strawberry Storytime: Wednesday, May 13, at 4 p.m. – Celebrate Strawberry Month with a story, craft and snack. For children ages 5 and older. Registration is required. Strawberries will be served.

Paint Your Pet: Thursday, May 14, at 4 p.m. – Create a unique piece of art with your pet. For children ages 7 and older. Registration is required.

Kids Can Cook: Monday, May 18, at 6 p.m. – Come for National Strawberry Month and make a strawberry centered treat. Registration is required and can be done online.

Penguin Pointers with Jenkinson’s Aquarium: Tuesday, May 19, at 6:30 p.m. – Waddle into the world of these beloved flightless birds. Learn their basic biology, where they live, the threats they face, how we can help them in the wild and how we care for this endangered species at the aquarium. This program is best suited to elementary-aged children. No registration is required, but space is limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. This free program is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Painted Coaster: Thursday, May 21, at 4 p.m. – Craft a beautiful painted coaster. This project makes a great gift for Mother’s Day or for your favorite grown up. Registration is required.

Visit the calendar to see a full list or to register at https://cranfordlibrary.events.mylibrary.digital/.

The Cranford Public Library can be reached by phone at 908-709-7272, fax at 908-709-1658, by email at library@cranfordnj.org or online at CranfordLibrary.org.







