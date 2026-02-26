Union High School wrestlers eye District 13 success

UNION, NJ — A third straight winning season that included reaching the North 2, Group 5 final for the first time and more than 20 wins continues this weekend for the Union High School Farmers, as they will attempt to capture District 13 at Millburn High School.

Weather permitted, the event is scheduled for one day of competition on Saturday, Feb. 28.

The schools in District 13 include: Arthur L. Johnson, David Brearley–Jonathan Dayton, Irvington, Millburn, New Providence, Roselle Park, St. Peter’s Prep, Summit–Chatham, Union and Westfield.

Qualifying wrestlers advance to Region 4 at Union on March 6 and 7.

The 2025-2026 season ends with the NJSIAA Tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City March 12-14.

Union’s last state champion was senior Mike Ferroni at heavyweight in 1988.

Union County’s last state champion was Westfield senior Christian Barber at 152 in 2011.

After falling at defending champion Bridgewater-Raritan 33-29 in the North 2, Group 5 final Wednesday, Feb. 18, Union bounced back to end its regular season with a convincing 55-20 victory at Bloomfield Saturday, Feb. 21.

Union finished 21-5 this year after producing records of 19-9 last year and 18-9 two years ago. After winning the Union County Conference’s Mountain Division championship with a perfect 7-0 last year, Union placed second in the Watchung Division this year at 5-1, falling only to repeat champion Cranford High School.

Union placed third in the Union County Tournament this year behind repeat champion Cranford and second-place Rahway High School, but might be considered the favorite to capture District 13.

Union seniors Ariel Azeredo, Obreight Ingram and Aaron Acevedo excelled for the Farmers last year in District 14 at North Hunterdon High School. Azeredo won at 138, Ingram was second at heavyweight and Acevedo was third at 175.

In the 10-team field, North Hunterdon finished first with 240 points, Bridgwater–Raritan Regional High School was second at 212.5 and Union was third with 164.5.

Seven of the 10 schools in District 13 at Millburn are from Union County, with two from Essex County, host Millburn and Irvington high schools, and one from Hudson County, St. Peter’s Preparatory School of Jersey City.

In regular season matches this season, Union was dominant in wins against David Brearley, New Providence, Roselle Park, Summit and Westfield high schools. The Farmers scored 60 or more points in all five victories.

District 13 at Millburn

Saturday, Feb. 28

Arthur L. Johnson

David Brearley–Jonathan Dayton

Irvington

Millburn

New Providence

Roselle Park

St. Peter’s Prep

Summit-Chatham

Union

Westfield

Photo by JR Parachini





