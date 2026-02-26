LINDEN, NJ — For the year 2026, the Bayway Complex Community Advisory Panel is offering high school seniors who are residents of Linden, Rahway, Elizabeth and Staten Island the opportunity to be awarded a CAP scholarship. Several one-year scholarships will be awarded in the amount of $2,000 each, to students in these four municipalities represented by the CAP. It is a one-time $2,000 award.

The winners will be selected by the CAP Scholarship Committee, who will be taking the following areas into consideration when reviewing the applications: The applications must have all sections completed; academics – transcript; essay – AI generated prohibited; science/math teacher recommendation letters and confirmation of the student’s area of study.

This scholarship is open to candidates who will be pursuing a college, university, career or vocational school education in the industrial, process technology, computer science or engineering, i.e., chemical, civil, mechanical, electrical or environmental fields. Contact your high school guidance counselor for more information or go to https://shorturl.at/01b4l to access the application. The deadline to submit applications is Friday, April 17.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor

