Co-owner of restaurant voted ‘Man of the Year 2025’ by Italian American Society of Kenilworth

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — Nicola Cristofaro said he is very happy to be voted “Man of the Year 2025.”

The Italian American Society of Kenilworth recently awarded this honor to the Roselle Park resident who came to America from Italy 39 years ago. “I do like the club, the Italian American community,” he said. “I consider myself Italian but very Americanized. The club is interesting. Most members are professional people. Mostly Italian American. It’s a nice ambience. We give a lot of stuff away and we participate, and we are very connected to St. Theresa’s Church in Kenilworth.”

Cristofaro said he feels he was selected as “Man of the Year” because he’s the kind of person who tries to help everybody. “Most of the time, they ask me for a favor,” he said. “I believe you have to help your friends.”

Born in Calabria, Italy, Cristofaro first lived in Belleville, before settling in Roselle Park 35 years ago. “It’s a small town, a nice place to raise kids,” he said. “They have a big Italian community.” He lives with his wife, Maria, and their son, Antonio.

Cristofaro is the co-owner of Costa’s in Roselle Park. He worked there first as a manager and later took over with partner Brian Alger. He attributes Costa’s success to keeping the place nice. He said this means “clean, fresh food, reasonable prices and taking care of customers.”

His experience began in Italy, where he attended culinary school. He periodically returns to northern and southern Italy and tries to bring new dishes to Costa’s. “I get information and try to do new cuisine,” he said.

At Costa’s, they sell a lot of pizza, according to Cristofaro. “Low cholesterol, gluten free pizza,” he said. “We do a really good pork shank, which is over homemade gnocchi.”

Other specialties include tortellini, pork chops, lamb chops and 34 different dishes of pasta. They also make a manicotti recipe that was created by the original owner. There are also Spanish dishes on the menu. Costa’s has a full bar and a wine list.

Costa’s has been serving fresh, homemade Italian food for more than 50 years. In addition to being a restaurant, it also offers banquet facilities and off-site catering.

In his spare time, Cristofaro likes to go to the beach. “Cape May is the best,” he said.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta