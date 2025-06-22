Cranford resident combines love of travel, psychology and literacy to write a children’s book

CRANFORD, NJ — Recent Kean University graduate Charlene Higgs, 34, traveled the world in her 20s, going from her native Canada to Australia, Cambodia and California before finally settling in New Jersey.

While at Kean, Higgs, who graduated in May, published her first children’s book. She created a fellow traveler – Bodhi the Bird – to tell an upbeat story about positivity, resilience and the power of true friendship.

“I wanted to write a story for children that showed how a hopeful outlook can help get you through hard times, and that true friendship comes from those who love you just as you are,” said Higgs, who is earning her degree in psychology and public health. “At its heart, Bodhi’s adventure reflects my own journey, travelling the world in search of a place to belong.”

A freelance graphic designer who is now a Cranford resident and naturalized U.S. citizen, Higgs said she wanted to combine her artistic skills and her Kean education to support children’s mental and emotional well-being and strengthen literacy.

She wrote Bodhi the Bird! under her nickname, Sharky. She also illustrated and designed it and created a company, Enlightened by Design LLC, to publish it. The book, for children ages 2-7, is now available in English, Spanish and a bilingual Spanish/English version.

The book, along with Higgs’ ideas for creating additional works in multiple languages to support literacy, won her a third-place finish in Kean’s Business Plan Competition last year.

Kean lecturer Amanda Rodrigues was one of Higgs’ teachers in the Department of Health and Human Performance. Higgs said Rodrigues helped inspire her to use social-emotional learning concepts, such as self-awareness and relationship skills, in the book.

“In class, we did a unit on strengths, growth mindset and positive psychology, and I believe that is when we started to talk about Bodhi,” recalled Rodrigues, now a lecturer in the College of Education.

Rodrigues said Higgs was a “fabulous” student who did great work and offered insightful comments in class. She predicted Higgs would have great success with the book and other future projects.

“I love Bodhi the Bird! There are so many tough things for students and young children to face, so much messaging that is not always positive. This provides a fun and unique way to show a character grow and be happy with self no matter what,” Rodrigues said. “She can take Bodhi to new heights, and I foresee her starting new journeys with her entrepreneurial spirit and drive.”

Now that she has graduated from Kean, Higgs plans to continue writing and illustrating books that support children’s mental health and literacy, including in other languages, along with creating fresh merchandise and growing her brand. One of her dreams is to partner with organizations in education and public health to improve health outcomes for adults and children.

Ultimately, she said Bodhi’s journey shares a universal message.

“It shows everyone deserves to be loved for who they are; everyone is a little different. And that’s OK,” she said. “There is a flock out there for everyone.”

Photo Courtesy of Kean University