Summit Democratic candidates launch 2025 council campaigns

SUMMIT, NJ — More than 100 residents gathered at Twin Maples on Wednesday, May 28, as three Democratic candidates officially launched their 2025 campaigns for Summit Common Council.

The event featured remarks from at-large candidate Dan Crisafulli, and ward candidates Jaclyn Lasaracina, Ward I, and Chantal Landman, Ward II. All three are running for Summit Common Council in the Tuesday, Nov. 4, general election.

The kickoff served as both a celebration and a signal of the team’s shared priorities, which include real fiscal responsibility, smart problem-solving and greater neighborliness.

Lasaracina, a community advocate, corporate governance professional and former executive, emphasized her desire to help bring the town together around shared values and goals. “Summit has everything it needs to be the best darn town in America. This is the team, all of us together, to do it,” she said. Her campaign website is jaclynforsummit.com.

Landman, a long-time Summit resident, former Goldman Sachs executive and active volunteer, spoke about the importance of equity and representation. “Summit is a great place to live and we have a responsibility to try to make it even better,” Landman said. She spoke about how she is “eager to listen, advocate, and lead on behalf of all Summit residents”. More information is available at chantalforsummit.com.

Crisafulli, who serves on Summit’s Environmental Commission and has a background in sustainable investing, spoke about responsible fiscal planning and pragmatic leadership. “Summit has real strengths and real challenges,” he said. “Let’s show that the Summit we know – the one grounded in kindness, respect and real solutions – is still here and still worth fighting for.” Learn more at danforsummit.com.

The event was at the historic Twin Maples estate and drew a crowd of residents from across the city, including local business owners, educators and community leaders. Attendees had the opportunity to speak directly with the candidates and learn more about their platforms.

The candidates encouraged residents to stay informed, get involved and make their voices heard in the months ahead. Voter registration and election details are available through the Union County Clerk’s website.To learn more about the Democratic team, upcoming events, or how to volunteer, visit summitdemocrats.org.

Photo Courtesy of Simon Persico