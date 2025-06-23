Black Poster Project leaves powerful message about addiction and mental health.

CRANFORD, NJ — Cranford High School hosted The Black Poster Project, a New Jersey-based addiction and overdose awareness initiative, on Wednesday, June 4, to share a powerful and moving installation aimed at raising awareness about the devastating impacts of addiction. The display featured hundreds of posters honoring individuals who lost their lives to substance or mental health struggles.

After hearing from two speakers, students walked through the display at their own pace, reflecting on the stories and messages. This impactful presentation aims to break the stigma surrounding addiction and mental health challenges, while also offering hope and resources for recovery.

Additionally, sophomore students attended a special assembly, “Awakening Your Warrior Spirit,” given by Erin Pompa, which focused on the importance of making healthy decisions. During this presentation, students heard a compelling personal story about overcoming perfectionism, self-doubt and the pressure to please others.

Pompa connected her message with The Black Poster Project, emphasizing how internal struggles can contribute to risky behaviors and how self-compassion and support can lead to healing.

“These programs are reality checks,” said Director of School Counseling Lisa Burfeindt. “Addiction and mental health challenges do not have a look or a type. We want them to know they are not alone and to surround themselves with people who uplift them.”

“The program provided real-life stories to which our students could relate,” continued Burfeindt. “Presentations like this destigmatize addiction and mental health disorders. In addition, the speakers provided the students with stories of resilience and tools to help navigate life and challenges they may face.”

These programs were made possible through a portion of the opioid settlement funds allocated by the Cranford Police Department. This fund is specifically used for community-based programming, which prioritizes education and rehabilitation.

“This is about more than education; it’s about equipping our students with tools they need to face life’s challenges and make healthy decisions,” said Cranford Police Chief Matthew Nazzaro. “We’re proud to support initiatives like these that not only raise awareness but bring our community together.”

Cranford’s school resource officers, along with educators, administrators and community leaders, played a key role in orchestrating this impactful event.

“Their shared commitment to student wellness, safety and education reflects the strength of local partnership and coming together to support one another,” said Superintendent of Schools Scott Rubin. “Cranford Schools are lucky to have such a supportive community and a shared dedication to Cranford’s youth.”

Photo Courtesy of Rose Pezzuti