Union County Teen Arts Touring Exhibit is now visiting Linden Public Library

LINDEN, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced the 2025 Teen Arts Touring Exhibit is now on display at the Linden Public Library, located at 31 East Henry Street in Linden. This year’s exhibit is a selection of 45 works selected from the 2025 Union County Teen Arts Festival, an annual two-day event celebrating youth creativity in the literary, performing and visual arts.

“Our traveling teen arts exhibit truly brings the magical and enriching experience of visiting an art gallery right to our community, providing a free and convenient way to introduce the arts to family and friends, while supporting our students,” said Union County Commissioner Chairwoman Lourdes M. Leon. “We are incredibly proud of the talent, hard work, and creativity our young artists have poured into their pieces, and we hope you join us at the exhibit to celebrate them.”

Additional locations of the tour, which will travel through early 2026, include the Union County Commissioners Gallery in Elizabeth, as well as public libraries in Cranford, Elizabeth and Plainfield. The exhibit, as always, is free and open to the public.

The 2025 Teen Arts Tour includes the following exhibiting students:

Berkeley Heights: Columbia Middle School, Madison Howard-Rawles; and Governor Livingston High School, Milagros Ramos.

Clark: Carl H. Kumpf Middle School, Jiah Jeremiah; and Mother Seton Regional High School, Anubha Bajpai, Jada Belin, Nia Harris, Kayla Hughes, Mia Luz Kelly and Genessa Rivera.

Cranford: Cranford High School, Maria Kuchuhura and Elina Kahliuk; Hillside Avenue School, Gabriella Coakley; Lincoln School, Lily Pachana; Lincoln School CAMP, Lee Capers, Zoey Pinheiro and Dylan Umali; and Orange Avenue School, Sophia Golding.

Elizabeth: Chessie Dentley Roberts Academy, Kaylee Valdez; Dr. Orlando Edreira Academy, Daniel Mateo; Elmora School No. 12, Camila Ticona; Elizabeth High School at Frank J. Cicarell Academy, Melany Teixiera and Rosalie Villalba-Molina; JVJ STEM Academy, Victoria Johnson; John E. Dwyer Technology Academy, Jorge Caballero-Oroman; Joseph Battin School No. 4, Joshua Bueno; Toussaint L’ouverture-Marquis de Lafayette, Deborah Pintado; Madison-Monroe, Yarielis Hierro, Terrence C. Reilly and Leslie Bibiano; Thomas Edison Career & Technical Academy, Sheyla Lasprilla; Thomas Jefferson Arts Academy, Olivia Bailey, Victor Mravlag, Benjamin Afonso, Edward Afonso, William F. Halloran and Samantha Cermena; William Halsey Academy, Ruth Milfort; and Woodrow Wilson School, Dora Flores.

Kenilworth: David Brearley High School, Ariela Rosado.

Linden: Linden High School, Arden Rosemond and Mia Gotowski; McManus Middle School, Penina Riemenschneider; and Soehl Middle School, Carlos Del Busto Alves.

Mountainside: Deerfield School, Hana Barboiu.

New Providence: New Providence Middle School, Astrid Isem Pacay.

Roselle: Abraham Clark High School, Alexis Xopa; and Grace Wilday Junior High School, Yaretzi Meneses-Luna.

Roselle Park: Roselle Park High School, Isabella Rodriguez; and Roselle Park Middle School, Mina Rodriguez.

Springfield: Florence M. Gaudineer, Camila Ticona and Fiona Dorin; and Jonathan Dayton High School, Ren Verzosa.

Scotch Plains: Union County Vo-Tech High School, Emily Remy.

Union: Union High School, Anaisa Rodriguez.

Westfield: Lamberts Mill Academy, Janelle Cheetanessi.

The Union County Teen Arts Festival and Touring Exhibit is coordinated each year by the Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs and the Department of Parks and Recreation to highlight the exceptional artistic talent of Union County teens. For information about all Cultural & Heritage Affairs programs and services, contact the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs at 633 Pearl St., Elizabeth; telephone at 908-558-2550. NJ Relay service users should call 7-1-1 or email culturalinfo@ucnj.org.

Photo Courtesy of Kelly Martins