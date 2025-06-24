Cranford Shade Tree Commission receives county Fruitful Futures Tree Grant

CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford Shade Tree Commission has announced its selection as a recipient of Union County’s inaugural Fruitful Futures Tree Grant. This innovative program, launched for the first time this year, provides a fruit tree to be planted onsite, serving as a long-term reminder of the importance of conservation and providing a sustainable food source. This grant was limited in supply and was awarded based on need, scope, population served and readiness to proceed.

Of the 31 fruit trees planted throughout Union County, three now have new homes in Cranford.

“All three locations that were chosen had trees recently removed for disease and this is a start toward replacing them. I look forward to working with our new friends at Groundwork Elizabeth in the future,” said Shade Tree Commission Superintendent Erik Hastrup.

On Friday, June 6, Groundwork Elizabeth partnered with the Cranford Shade Tree Commission to plant a cherry tree – grafted with four different cherry varieties – on municipal property at 2 Cedar St. In addition, a varietal cherry tree was planted at Hanson Park and a grafted plum tree was installed at Bloomingdale Avenue School. Grafting allows these trees to self-pollinate, increasing their productivity and resilience. Representatives from Groundwork Elizabeth were on-site to assist with planting and to educate residents about each tree. Since 2016, Groundwork Elizabeth has been working to bring gardens and green infrastructure to schools and community spaces, explained Jackie Park Albaum, deputy director of Groundwork Elizabeth.

“This was such a perfect location, with such a beautiful space. Every tree is important to our community, our environment and our people. We lost so many trees to the storms in Cranford, that every opportunity we have to put more trees in is critical to our community,” said Shade Tree Commission member Mylissa Bauman.

“It is going to be beautiful and lots of people will enjoy it – that’s what we are looking forward to,” said Union County Commissioner Bette Jane Kowalski during the tree planting. “Trees are a vital part of our environment. The roots soak up thousands of gallons of water, helping with flood control, the leaves contribute to air quality improvement and they’re beautiful and make people feel better.”

The Shade Tree Commission is deeply grateful to Union County for recognizing the value of urban forestry and for investing in Cranford’s green spaces. Once the trees mature, residents will be welcome to harvest the fruit – providing a sustainable and local food source as early as next year.

Learn more about the Shade Tree Commission at, www.cranfordnj.org/shade-tree-commission.

Photo Courtesy of Township of Cranford