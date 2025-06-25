Valley Road kindergarten students are authors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — It was Shark Week in Kim Belverio’s kindergarten class at Valley Road Elementary School. The kindergarten students, in a remarkable display of creativity and teamwork, created a book all about sharks. The book covers all the main features of a non-fiction book, including the different species of sharks, their habitats and their behavior. Each page is filled with facts and illustrations that demonstrate the hard work the children put into learning not only all about sharks, but also about the non-fiction genre.

Belverio said, “Their final products clearly demonstrated the students’ testament and love for writing and learning. Their work is something that I am incredibly proud of and it served as wonderful example of what young learners can accomplish when given the opportunity to explore their interests and collaborate with each other. They really enjoyed this research project and certainly learned a lot while doing so.”