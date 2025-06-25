Hillside High School Student Council earns National Award

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

HILLSIDE — For its exemplary record of leadership, service and activities that improve the school and community, the Hillside High School student council has been recognized as a 2025 National Council of Excellence by the National Association of Student Councils. The NASC program is supported by its parent organization, the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

Through the guidance of advisor Noreen Deutsch, Hillside High School’s Student Council has achieved significant recognition for its leadership and service. In 2024, the council was honored as a National Council of Excellence by the National Association of Student Councils. Additionally, they received the Honor School award for the fourth consecutive year and were recognized for their Hallway Decorating Initiative by the New Jersey Association of Student Councils. Their advisor, Noreen Deutsch, was named the NJASC High School Advisor of the Year for 2022-2023. Furthermore, current Student Council Secretary Leilani Ortega, an 11th-grade student, ran for office at the NJASC and earned a spot as one of their officers, demonstrating the council’s commitment to leadership development.

“The student council at Hillside High School just pulled off something extraordinary,” said NASSP CEO Ronn Nozoe. “Their student-driven change has earned them national recognition as a National Gold Council of Excellence, proving that when young people are given the chance to lead, they turn their vision into real- world impact.”

A student council must meet a variety of criteria to earn the National Council of Excellence Award. In addition to basic requirements such as a written constitution, regular meetings and a democratic election process, the councils must have demonstrated successful sponsorship and participation in activities such as leadership development and service to the school and community.

Photos Courtesy of Ronald Williamson