Union resident named 2025 winner of Louis G. Mattei Lifetime Achievement Award 

UNION, NJ — Sandy Gibson, of Union, is the 2025 recipient of the most prestigious annual award handed out by the New Jersey Chapter of the National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals.

NABIP-NJ recognized Gibson’s achievements and ongoing commitment to the profession, naming her the recipient of the 2025 Louis G. Mattei Lifetime Achievement Award.

Gibson, a passionate advocate for the health insurance profession and a longtime NABIP member, was surprised with the award in front of colleagues and friends from across the state. She was also surprised by her family, who was in attendance.

“I am humbled and honored to be the 31st recipient of the Louis G. Mattei award,” Gibson said. “As someone who has served in every board position on the Central Jersey Chapter and NJ State levels, I’m proud that my dedication, contributions and commitment have been recognized. My award chest is now complete and this honor means the world to me.”

With more than 25 years in the insurance industry, Gibson’s leadership has left a positive mark. She launched her career at Prudential Healthcare, moved to AmeriHealth in 2000 and later founded her own brokerage agency, Karing is Mutual LLC in 2018.

Her journey with NABIP-NJ began in 2000 and her involvement has only increased with time. Gibson has had a wide array of leadership roles, including president of NABIP-NJ in 2013–2014 and president of NABIP-NJ’s Central Chapter from 2009–2011 and then in 2023–2024 during a time of transition.

“NABIP-NJ is the only association in New Jersey with true credibility in the healthcare industry,” she said. “The knowledge, expertise and advocacy, both on the state and the national level, are invaluable. This association has helped me grow personally and professionally while building meaningful relationships with other brokers and carriers.”

Photo Courtesy of Rebecca Strug