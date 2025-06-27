Governor Livingston baseball tied for most state titles won by Union County school

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ — What a year it has been for Governor Livingston High School baseball.
For the first time in program history, the Highlanders captured division, county, sectional and group state titles in the same season.
Also, for the first time in program history, Governor Livingston repeated as champions on the county, sectional and group levels.
The only title the Highlanders won this year that was not for the second year in a row was its Union County Conference–Watchung Division crown it captured at 11-0. Governor Livingston finished second last year to Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School, which is also the last team to have defeated the Highlanders in May 2024.
Governor Livingston repeated as Union County Tournament; Central Jersey, Group 2 and Group 2 champions.
The recently concluded 2025 campaign also included Governor Livingston winning every game for the first time and finishing as the No. 1 team in the state, also for the first time.
Governor Livingston, which closed at 28-0 and which will begin its 2026 campaign with a 34-game winning streak, became the first team in New Jersey to finish No. 1 with an undefeated record since Non-Public A state champion Don Bosco Preparatory High School achieved the feat in 2008 at 33-0.
Governor Livingston also tied the school record for wins in a season at 28. The 2015 (28-6) and 2024 (28-5) Group 2 state championship teams also won 28.
State championship games have been decided on the field in New Jersey since 1971. Governor Livingston just tied Cranford High School for the most state championship wins by a Union County school on the field with five.
Governor Livingston head coach Chris Roof also tied Ray Korn for the most state championship games won by a Union County coach with four. Roof won all four of his at his alma mater, Governor Livingston, in 2011, 2015, 2024 and 2025. Korn won his first one at his alma mater, Roselle Catholic High School, in 1978 and then three more at Elizabeth High School in 1983, 1986 and 1994.
Governor Livingston also became only the third Union County school to repeat as state champions on the field. Linden High School won Group 3 in 1981 and 1982, Cranford won Group 3 in 2012 and 2013 and Governor Livingston won Group 2 in 2024 and 2025.
Governor Livingston is also Union County’s last team to win a state championship, winning the county’s last three in 2015, 2024 and 2025. Governor Livingston is also the only Union County school to win a state championship at Veterans Park in Hamilton and has now won state titles twice in Toms River, once in Hamilton and once in Wood-Ridge.
What a year it was, indeed, for Governor Livingston baseball. With more than half the team back, expect the Highlanders to challenge for supremacy once again in 2026.
Most state championship games won by a Union County School
Governor Livingston and Cranford: 5
Most state championship games won by a Union County coach
Chris Roof at Governor Livingston and Ray Korn at Roselle Catholic and Elizabeth: 4
Back-to-back state championships won by Union County schools
Linden: Group 3 in 1981 and 1982; coached by Tony Picaro
Cranford: Group 3 in 2012 and 2013; coached by Dennis McCaffery
Governor Livingston: Group 2 in 2024 and 2025, coached by Chris Roof
Union County baseball state champs and runners up on the field since 1971
1971: Group 4 – Cranford over Ewing
1972: Group 4 – Union over Ewing
Group 3 – Jackson over Summit
Group 1 – Roselle Park over Pitman
1974: Group 4 – Union over Sayreville
1975: Group 2 – Audubon over New Providence
Parochial A – St. Anthony over Roselle Catholic
1976: Group 2 – New Providence over Hightstown
1978: Parochial A – Roselle Catholic over Camden Catholic
1979: Group 4 – Linden over Middletown South
1981: Group 3 – Linden over Moorestown
1982: Group 3 – Linden over Freehold Township
1983: Group 4 – Elizabeth over Middletown North
Parochial B – St. Mary’s Elizabeth over Gloucester Catholic
1984: Parochial A – Union Catholic over Holy Spirit
1985: Group 4 – Cherokee over Elizabeth
1986: Group 4 – Elizabeth over Shawnee
Group 1 – Florence Township over Roselle Park
1987: Group 4 – Hunterdon Central over Elizabeth
Group 1 – Roselle Park over Kingsway
1990: Group 1 – Middlesex over New Providence
1991: Group 2 – Woodstown over Summit
1992: Group 4 – Cherry Hill West over Elizabeth
1994: Group 4 – Elizabeth over Howell
1997: Group 3 – Cranford over Sayreville
1998: Group 1 – New Providence over Middlesex
1999: Group 2 – Governor Livingston over Gateway
2000: Group 3 – Hamilton West over Cranford
2002: Group 4 – Union over Jackson
2003: Group 3 – Toms River South over Cranford
2004: Group 1 – New Milford over New Providence
2006: Group 2 – Hanover Park over Governor Livingston
2007: Group 3 – Seneca over Cranford
2009: Group 1 – Park Ridge over David Brearley
2010: Group 3 – Cranford over Ocean City
2011: Group 4 – Manalapan over Westfield
Group 2 – Governor Livingston over West Essex
2012: Group 3 – Cranford over Freehold Borough
2013: Group 4 – Eastern over Westfield
Group 3 – Cranford over Burlington Township
2015: Group 2 – Governor Livingston over Bernards
2017: Group 3 – Allentown over Cranford
2018: Group 4 – Hunterdon Central over Westfield
2021: Group 1 – Middlesex over New Providence
2022: Group 3 – Middletown North over Cranford
Group 1 – Woodstown over New Providence
2024: Group 2 – Governor Livingston over Pascack Valley
2025: Group 4 – Cherokee over Westfield
Group 2 – Governor Livingston over West Morris
Team records in finals
Governor Livingston: (5-1, all in Group 2)
Titles won in 1999, 2011, 2015, 2024, 2025.
Cranford: (5-5: 1-0 in Group 4, 4-5 in Group 3)
Titles won in 1971 (Group 4) and 1997, 2010, 2012, 2013 (Group 3).
Union: (3-0, all in Group 4)
Titles won in 1972, 1974, 2002.
Linden: (3-0: 1-0 in Group 4, 2-0 in Group 3)
Titles won in 1979 (Group 4) and 1981, 1982 (Group 3).
Elizabeth: (3-3, all in Group 4)
Titles won in 1983, 1986, 1994.
Elizabeth made four out of five Group 4 state championship games
from 1983-1987, winning two of them.
Roselle Park: (2-1, all in Group 1)
Titles won in 1972, 1987.
New Providence: (2-5: 1-1 in Group 2, 1-4 in Group 1)
Titles won in 1976 (Group 2) and 1998 (Group 1).
Roselle Catholic: (1-1, in Parochial A)
Title won in 1978.
Union Catholic: (1-0, in Parochial A)
Title won in 1984.
St. Mary’s, Elizabeth: (1-0, in Parochial B)
Title won in 1983.
Westfield: (0-4, all in Group 4)
Summit: (0-2: 0-1 in Group 3, 0-1 in Group 2)
David Brearley: (0-1, in Group 1)
Union County state championship head coaches
1971: Cranford – Norm Koury
1997: Cranford – James Shriner
2010, 2012, 2013: Cranford – Dennis McCaffery
1999: Governor Livingston – Bill Howard
2011, 2015, 2024, 2025: Governor Livingston – Chris Roof
1972, 1974: Union – Gordon LeMatty
2002: Union – Mike Hamberg
1978: Roselle Catholic – Ray Korn
1983, 1986, 1994: Elizabeth – Ray Korn
1984: Union Catholic – Jim Revel
1976: New Providence – Paul Miller
1998: New Providence – Tom Beck
1972: Roselle Park – Gary Thorn
1987: Roselle Park – Jack Shaw
1979, 1981, 1982: Linden – Tony Picaro
1983: St. Mary’s, Elizabeth – Ben Candelino
Photos by JR Parachini