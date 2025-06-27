Governor Livingston baseball tied for most state titles won by Union County school

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ — What a year it has been for Governor Livingston High School baseball.

For the first time in program history, the Highlanders captured division, county, sectional and group state titles in the same season.

Also, for the first time in program history, Governor Livingston repeated as champions on the county, sectional and group levels.

The only title the Highlanders won this year that was not for the second year in a row was its Union County Conference–Watchung Division crown it captured at 11-0. Governor Livingston finished second last year to Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School, which is also the last team to have defeated the Highlanders in May 2024.

Governor Livingston repeated as Union County Tournament; Central Jersey, Group 2 and Group 2 champions.

The recently concluded 2025 campaign also included Governor Livingston winning every game for the first time and finishing as the No. 1 team in the state, also for the first time.

Governor Livingston, which closed at 28-0 and which will begin its 2026 campaign with a 34-game winning streak, became the first team in New Jersey to finish No. 1 with an undefeated record since Non-Public A state champion Don Bosco Preparatory High School achieved the feat in 2008 at 33-0.

Governor Livingston also tied the school record for wins in a season at 28. The 2015 (28-6) and 2024 (28-5) Group 2 state championship teams also won 28.

State championship games have been decided on the field in New Jersey since 1971. Governor Livingston just tied Cranford High School for the most state championship wins by a Union County school on the field with five.

Governor Livingston head coach Chris Roof also tied Ray Korn for the most state championship games won by a Union County coach with four. Roof won all four of his at his alma mater, Governor Livingston, in 2011, 2015, 2024 and 2025. Korn won his first one at his alma mater, Roselle Catholic High School, in 1978 and then three more at Elizabeth High School in 1983, 1986 and 1994.

Governor Livingston also became only the third Union County school to repeat as state champions on the field. Linden High School won Group 3 in 1981 and 1982, Cranford won Group 3 in 2012 and 2013 and Governor Livingston won Group 2 in 2024 and 2025.

Governor Livingston is also Union County’s last team to win a state championship, winning the county’s last three in 2015, 2024 and 2025. Governor Livingston is also the only Union County school to win a state championship at Veterans Park in Hamilton and has now won state titles twice in Toms River, once in Hamilton and once in Wood-Ridge.

What a year it was, indeed, for Governor Livingston baseball. With more than half the team back, expect the Highlanders to challenge for supremacy once again in 2026.

Most state championship games won by a Union County School

Governor Livingston and Cranford: 5

Most state championship games won by a Union County coach

Chris Roof at Governor Livingston and Ray Korn at Roselle Catholic and Elizabeth: 4

Back-to-back state championships won by Union County schools

Linden: Group 3 in 1981 and 1982; coached by Tony Picaro

Cranford: Group 3 in 2012 and 2013; coached by Dennis McCaffery

Governor Livingston: Group 2 in 2024 and 2025, coached by Chris Roof

Union County baseball state champs and runners up on the field since 1971

1971: Group 4 – Cranford over Ewing

1972: Group 4 – Union over Ewing

Group 3 – Jackson over Summit

Group 1 – Roselle Park over Pitman

1974: Group 4 – Union over Sayreville

1975: Group 2 – Audubon over New Providence

Parochial A – St. Anthony over Roselle Catholic

1976: Group 2 – New Providence over Hightstown

1978: Parochial A – Roselle Catholic over Camden Catholic

1979: Group 4 – Linden over Middletown South

1981: Group 3 – Linden over Moorestown

1982: Group 3 – Linden over Freehold Township

1983: Group 4 – Elizabeth over Middletown North

Parochial B – St. Mary’s Elizabeth over Gloucester Catholic

1984: Parochial A – Union Catholic over Holy Spirit

1985: Group 4 – Cherokee over Elizabeth

1986: Group 4 – Elizabeth over Shawnee

Group 1 – Florence Township over Roselle Park

1987: Group 4 – Hunterdon Central over Elizabeth

Group 1 – Roselle Park over Kingsway

1990: Group 1 – Middlesex over New Providence

1991: Group 2 – Woodstown over Summit

1992: Group 4 – Cherry Hill West over Elizabeth

1994: Group 4 – Elizabeth over Howell

1997: Group 3 – Cranford over Sayreville

1998: Group 1 – New Providence over Middlesex

1999: Group 2 – Governor Livingston over Gateway

2000: Group 3 – Hamilton West over Cranford

2002: Group 4 – Union over Jackson

2003: Group 3 – Toms River South over Cranford

2004: Group 1 – New Milford over New Providence

2006: Group 2 – Hanover Park over Governor Livingston

2007: Group 3 – Seneca over Cranford

2009: Group 1 – Park Ridge over David Brearley

2010: Group 3 – Cranford over Ocean City

2011: Group 4 – Manalapan over Westfield

Group 2 – Governor Livingston over West Essex

2012: Group 3 – Cranford over Freehold Borough

2013: Group 4 – Eastern over Westfield

Group 3 – Cranford over Burlington Township

2015: Group 2 – Governor Livingston over Bernards

2017: Group 3 – Allentown over Cranford

2018: Group 4 – Hunterdon Central over Westfield

2021: Group 1 – Middlesex over New Providence

2022: Group 3 – Middletown North over Cranford

Group 1 – Woodstown over New Providence

2024: Group 2 – Governor Livingston over Pascack Valley

2025: Group 4 – Cherokee over Westfield

Group 2 – Governor Livingston over West Morris

Team records in finals

Governor Livingston: (5-1, all in Group 2)

Titles won in 1999, 2011, 2015, 2024, 2025.

Cranford: (5-5: 1-0 in Group 4, 4-5 in Group 3)

Titles won in 1971 (Group 4) and 1997, 2010, 2012, 2013 (Group 3).

Union: (3-0, all in Group 4)

Titles won in 1972, 1974, 2002.

Linden: (3-0: 1-0 in Group 4, 2-0 in Group 3)

Titles won in 1979 (Group 4) and 1981, 1982 (Group 3).

Elizabeth: (3-3, all in Group 4)

Titles won in 1983, 1986, 1994.

Elizabeth made four out of five Group 4 state championship games

from 1983-1987, winning two of them.

Roselle Park: (2-1, all in Group 1)

Titles won in 1972, 1987.

New Providence: (2-5: 1-1 in Group 2, 1-4 in Group 1)

Titles won in 1976 (Group 2) and 1998 (Group 1).

Roselle Catholic: (1-1, in Parochial A)

Title won in 1978.

Union Catholic: (1-0, in Parochial A)

Title won in 1984.

St. Mary’s, Elizabeth: (1-0, in Parochial B)

Title won in 1983.

Westfield: (0-4, all in Group 4)

Summit: (0-2: 0-1 in Group 3, 0-1 in Group 2)

David Brearley: (0-1, in Group 1)

Union County state championship head coaches

1971: Cranford – Norm Koury

1997: Cranford – James Shriner

2010, 2012, 2013: Cranford – Dennis McCaffery

1999: Governor Livingston – Bill Howard

2011, 2015, 2024, 2025: Governor Livingston – Chris Roof

1972, 1974: Union – Gordon LeMatty

2002: Union – Mike Hamberg

1978: Roselle Catholic – Ray Korn

1983, 1986, 1994: Elizabeth – Ray Korn

1984: Union Catholic – Jim Revel

1976: New Providence – Paul Miller

1998: New Providence – Tom Beck

1972: Roselle Park – Gary Thorn

1987: Roselle Park – Jack Shaw

1979, 1981, 1982: Linden – Tony Picaro

1983: St. Mary’s, Elizabeth – Ben Candelino

Photos by JR Parachini