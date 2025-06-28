Union County Conference softball honors are awarded

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Earlier this month, the best softball players in Union County were honored by the Union County coaches for their outstanding production during the recently completed 2025 campaign.

The division winners, all in close races and outright, were Arthur L. Johnson High School, capturing the Watchung Division title; Roselle Park High School, the Mountain Division crown; and Rahway High School, the Valley Division championship.

Here are the final Watchung Division standings: 1-Arthur L. Johnson (10-0). 2-Governor Livingston (11-3). 3-Scotch Plains–Fanwood (9-4). 4-Jonathan Dayton (8-6). 5-Westfield (7-6). 6-Cranford (6-9). 7-David Brearley (1-13). 8-Elizabeth (1-13).

Cassie Conforti slugged seven home runs for Arthur L. Johnson, Lily Sandholm hit 10 for Governor Livingston High School and Emily Roof smacked 10 for Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School.

Here are the final Mountain Division standings: 1-Roselle Park (10-0). 2-Summit (10-2). 3-New Providence (8-3). 4-Union (3-7). 5-Oak Knoll (3-8). 6-Union Catholic (3-9). 7-Kent Place (1-10).

Madison Harms belted six round-trippers for Roselle Park High School, Juliana Alicea walloped 11 and Charlotte Yarnall smacked nine for Summit High School, and Allessandra Silvestre blasted six for Union High School.

Here are the final Valley Division standings: 1-Rahway (10-0). 2-Plainfield (7-2-1). 3-Roselle (4-5). 4-Roselle Catholic (3-6). 5-Linden (2-6-1). 6-Hillside (0-7).

Emily Garcia hit four home runs for Rahway; Amayah Betton, Joy Eatman and Julianie Marte each slugged one for Abraham Clark High School in Roselle; Jennifer Brito and Alexis Meshinsky connected for three each for Roselle Catholic High School, and Kiara Jorge paced Linden High School with three.

Union County Conference all-division softball teams for 2025 as selected by Union County coaches

Watchung Division

First Team

Elizabeth Yanni, Arthur L. Johnson, junior, catcher

Elizabeth Fitzharris, Arthur L. Johnson, junior, center fielder

Cassie Conforti, Arthur L. Johnson, pitcher

Gianna Calleja, Arthur L. Johnson, second baseman

Chelsea Kiesewetter, Governor Livingston, senior, shortstop

Lily Sandholm, Governor Livingston, junior, third baseman

Vanessa Popola, Governor Livingston, junior, catcher

Emily Roof, Scotch Plains–Fanwood, junior, pitcher-shortstop

Olivia DiSalvo, Scotch Plains–Fanwood, senior, pitcher-first base

Angela Gatto, Jonathan Dayton, senior, shortstop

Charley Badalamenti, Jonathan Dayton, sophomore, third baseman

Quinlan Doherty, Westfield, senior, center fielder

Darby Revock, Westfield, freshman, shortstop

Sofia Messinger, Cranford, freshman, catcher-third baseman

Valentina Capra, David Brearley, senior, left fielder

Gabrielle Rojas, Elizabeth, sophomore, catcher

Honorable Mention

Giuliana Hamm, Arthur L. Johnson, freshman

Addison Meyer, Arthur L. Johnson, sophomore

Ally Gardner, Governor Livingston, freshman

Hannah Belluche, Governor Livingston, sophomore

Sam Friscia, Scotch Plains–Fanwood, senior

Maddie Bogart, Scotch Plains–Fanwood, sophomore

Lila Carroll, Jonathan Dayton, junior

Abbi Trenk, Jonathan Dayton, sophomore

Alex Laguna, Westfield, junior

Kayla Reyes, Westfield, senior

Kasey Coon, Cranford, sophomore

Ellie Queenan, Cranford, sophomore

Amber Zawacki, David Brearley, junior

Rian Beronio, David Brearley, freshman

Rosa Rocio, Elizabeth, junior

Alyssa Davis, Elizabeth, senior

Mountain Division

First Team

Brooke Gallo, Roselle Park, senior, pitcher

Madison O’Connell, Roselle Park, senior, third baseman

Mia Botello, Roselle Park, junior, shortstop

Madison Harms, Roselle Park, sophomore, first baseman

Juliana Aliea, Summit, senior, shortstop

Charlotte Yarnall, Summit, sophomore, pitcher

Caroline Putnam, Summit, senior, catcher

Haley Kessler, New Providence, junior, shortstop

Jiselle Mateo,, New Providence, junior, catcher

Jenna Wakefield, Union, senior, pitcher-first baseman

Allessandra Silvestre, Union, pitcher-first baseman-shortstop

Abby Han, Oak Knoll, junior, catcher-infielder

Amelia Flood, Oak Knoll junior, shortstop

Bella Donnelly, Union Catholic, sophomore, third baseman

Makena Singer, Kent Place, senior, third baseman

Honorable Mention

Sofia Calas, Roselle Park, senior

Madelyn Hemenway, Roselle Park, junior

Kate Shin, Summit, freshman

Ella Celoski, New Providence, junior

Gabrielle Aguilar, Union, senior

Jalah Fenner, Union, sophomore

Kaitlyn Wincko, Oak Knoll, junior

Maddie Parks, Oak Knoll, junior

Belina Pardo, Union Catholic, freshman

Hannah Buniak, Union Catholic, junior

Emma Geppel, Kent Place, junior

Isha Talpade, Kent Place, senior

Valley Division

First Team

Danielle Maher, Rahway, junior, shortstop

Amanda Lebers, Rahway, sophomore, pitcher-third baseman

Jaylynn Soto, Rahway, senior, pitcher

Emily Garcia, Rahway, sophomore, second baseman

Ediliana Gomez, Plainfield, senior, catcher

Nicole Guarte, Plainfield, senior, first baseman

Marisleiby Lopez, Plainfield, junior, pitcher

Julie Marte, Abraham Clark, Roselle, senior, shortstop

Jennifer Brito, Roselle Catholic, senior, third baseman

Alexis Meshinsky, Roselle Catholic, sophomore, shortstop

Clarymel Pichardo, Linden, senior, shortstop

Kiara Jorge, Linden, junior, second baseman

Alana Jones, Hillside

Sarah Auguste, Hillside

Honorable Mention

Gloria Garay, Rahway, junior

Hannah Gallagher, Rahway, sophomore

Grace Brittain-Jones, Plainfield, sophomore

Kourtney Bagley, Plainfield, senior

Giverk Uribe, Abraham Clark, Roselle, junior

Nicole Ramos, Abraham Clark, Roselle, junior

Lorelai McGrail, Roselle Catholic, freshman

Samantha Torres, Linden, senior

Amiyah Freeman, Linden, senior

Isairi Santos, Hillside