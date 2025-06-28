Union County Conference softball honors are awarded

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Earlier this month, the best softball players in Union County were honored by the Union County coaches for their outstanding production during the recently completed 2025 campaign.
The division winners, all in close races and outright, were Arthur L. Johnson High School, capturing the Watchung Division title; Roselle Park High School, the Mountain Division crown; and Rahway High School, the Valley Division championship.
Here are the final Watchung Division standings: 1-Arthur L. Johnson (10-0). 2-Governor Livingston (11-3). 3-Scotch Plains–Fanwood (9-4). 4-Jonathan Dayton (8-6). 5-Westfield (7-6). 6-Cranford (6-9). 7-David Brearley (1-13). 8-Elizabeth (1-13).
Cassie Conforti slugged seven home runs for Arthur L. Johnson, Lily Sandholm hit 10 for Governor Livingston High School and Emily Roof smacked 10 for Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School.
Here are the final Mountain Division standings: 1-Roselle Park (10-0). 2-Summit (10-2). 3-New Providence (8-3). 4-Union (3-7). 5-Oak Knoll (3-8). 6-Union Catholic (3-9). 7-Kent Place (1-10).
Madison Harms belted six round-trippers for Roselle Park High School, Juliana Alicea walloped 11 and Charlotte Yarnall smacked nine for Summit High School, and Allessandra Silvestre blasted six for Union High School.
Here are the final Valley Division standings: 1-Rahway (10-0). 2-Plainfield (7-2-1). 3-Roselle (4-5). 4-Roselle Catholic (3-6). 5-Linden (2-6-1). 6-Hillside (0-7).
Emily Garcia hit four home runs for Rahway; Amayah Betton, Joy Eatman and Julianie Marte each slugged one for Abraham Clark High School in Roselle; Jennifer Brito and Alexis Meshinsky connected for three each for Roselle Catholic High School, and Kiara Jorge paced Linden High School with three.
Union County Conference all-division softball teams for 2025 as selected by Union County coaches
Watchung Division
First Team
Elizabeth Yanni, Arthur L. Johnson, junior, catcher
Elizabeth Fitzharris, Arthur L. Johnson, junior, center fielder
Cassie Conforti, Arthur L. Johnson, pitcher
Gianna Calleja, Arthur L. Johnson, second baseman
Chelsea Kiesewetter, Governor Livingston, senior, shortstop
Lily Sandholm, Governor Livingston, junior, third baseman
Vanessa Popola, Governor Livingston, junior, catcher
Emily Roof, Scotch Plains–Fanwood, junior, pitcher-shortstop
Olivia DiSalvo, Scotch Plains–Fanwood, senior, pitcher-first base
Angela Gatto, Jonathan Dayton, senior, shortstop
Charley Badalamenti, Jonathan Dayton, sophomore, third baseman
Quinlan Doherty, Westfield, senior, center fielder
Darby Revock, Westfield, freshman, shortstop
Sofia Messinger, Cranford, freshman, catcher-third baseman
Valentina Capra, David Brearley, senior, left fielder
Gabrielle Rojas, Elizabeth, sophomore, catcher
Honorable Mention
Giuliana Hamm, Arthur L. Johnson, freshman
Addison Meyer, Arthur L. Johnson, sophomore
Ally Gardner, Governor Livingston, freshman
Hannah Belluche, Governor Livingston, sophomore
Sam Friscia, Scotch Plains–Fanwood, senior
Maddie Bogart, Scotch Plains–Fanwood, sophomore
Lila Carroll, Jonathan Dayton, junior
Abbi Trenk, Jonathan Dayton, sophomore
Alex Laguna, Westfield, junior
Kayla Reyes, Westfield, senior
Kasey Coon, Cranford, sophomore
Ellie Queenan, Cranford, sophomore
Amber Zawacki, David Brearley, junior
Rian Beronio, David Brearley, freshman
Rosa Rocio, Elizabeth, junior
Alyssa Davis, Elizabeth, senior
Mountain Division
First Team
Brooke Gallo, Roselle Park, senior, pitcher
Madison O’Connell, Roselle Park, senior, third baseman
Mia Botello, Roselle Park, junior, shortstop
Madison Harms, Roselle Park, sophomore, first baseman
Juliana Aliea, Summit, senior, shortstop
Charlotte Yarnall, Summit, sophomore, pitcher
Caroline Putnam, Summit, senior, catcher
Haley Kessler, New Providence, junior, shortstop
Jiselle Mateo,, New Providence, junior, catcher
Jenna Wakefield, Union, senior, pitcher-first baseman
Allessandra Silvestre, Union, pitcher-first baseman-shortstop
Abby Han, Oak Knoll, junior, catcher-infielder
Amelia Flood, Oak Knoll junior, shortstop
Bella Donnelly, Union Catholic, sophomore, third baseman
Makena Singer, Kent Place, senior, third baseman
Honorable Mention
Sofia Calas, Roselle Park, senior
Madelyn Hemenway, Roselle Park, junior
Kate Shin, Summit, freshman
Ella Celoski, New Providence, junior
Gabrielle Aguilar, Union, senior
Jalah Fenner, Union, sophomore
Kaitlyn Wincko, Oak Knoll, junior
Maddie Parks, Oak Knoll, junior
Belina Pardo, Union Catholic, freshman
Hannah Buniak, Union Catholic, junior
Emma Geppel, Kent Place, junior
Isha Talpade, Kent Place, senior
Valley Division
First Team
Danielle Maher, Rahway, junior, shortstop
Amanda Lebers, Rahway, sophomore, pitcher-third baseman
Jaylynn Soto, Rahway, senior, pitcher
Emily Garcia, Rahway, sophomore, second baseman
Ediliana Gomez, Plainfield, senior, catcher
Nicole Guarte, Plainfield, senior, first baseman
Marisleiby Lopez, Plainfield, junior, pitcher
Julie Marte, Abraham Clark, Roselle, senior, shortstop
Jennifer Brito, Roselle Catholic, senior, third baseman
Alexis Meshinsky, Roselle Catholic, sophomore, shortstop
Clarymel Pichardo, Linden, senior, shortstop
Kiara Jorge, Linden, junior, second baseman
Alana Jones, Hillside
Sarah Auguste, Hillside
Honorable Mention
Gloria Garay, Rahway, junior
Hannah Gallagher, Rahway, sophomore
Grace Brittain-Jones, Plainfield, sophomore
Kourtney Bagley, Plainfield, senior
Giverk Uribe, Abraham Clark, Roselle, junior
Nicole Ramos, Abraham Clark, Roselle, junior
Lorelai McGrail, Roselle Catholic, freshman
Samantha Torres, Linden, senior
Amiyah Freeman, Linden, senior
Isairi Santos, Hillside