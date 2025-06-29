Juneteenth Festival is hosted at Biertuempfel Park

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — Union Township celebrated its fifth annual Juneteenth Festival at Biertuempfel Park on Saturday, June 14. There was live entertainment, food vendors, family activities and much more.

Jeneba Konta, of Newark, came with her children, Paris, 5, and Heavenly, 4. “It’s nice,” she said. “I get to see a lot of vendors, a lot of Black-owned businesses I can relate to. It’s beautiful.”

Kassundra Miller, director of the Union Public Library, said, “We’ve been coming to this event for three years. We will not miss this event. We always want to have a table to give information on the library and our summer reading program.”

Author Sheila D. Hairston was selling her book, “E’Kalb Hollow,” a fiction story based on the life of her mother’s family during the Jim Crow era.

Kernard Reid hosted the main stage. DJ Carvell played a mix of music from the ’90s, rhythm and blues, and house music.

Keith Moss promoted his Knowledge Matters clothing line, which is more than just fashion. Moss uses clothing as a tool for education, making learning cool and accessible. He said, “I learned my history late in life. I want to share my history with the public.”

Handmade by Denyce offered custom-made satin bonnets.

Amber Koko Allen, of Howell, hosted a vision board workshop.

Wadiah Lamadieu, of Union, created a vision board. She said, “It’s setting your intention; goals you want to accomplish. You have a vision of how you want your life to go. I’m envisioning new girlfriends and doing girl trips. Last year, I did one for health and I lost weight. It’s amazing. Once you set your vision, you do things to make it happen.”

Britteny Long is a program specialist at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Essex, Hudson & Union Counties, a one-to-one mentoring program supporting children in the community.

Nikketta Pressley, cashier, works for Smokin Gunz Wings, a Southern American mobile restaurant that offers chicken with wings as an entree. She said they are best known for their homemade sauces. “Killa” is a spicy honey mustard sauce. “Battle Axe” is a honey barbecue sauce. Pressley said, “The owner’s dad is a veteran and she uses plays on words – ‘explosive flavor.’”

Other food trucks included Green Dog Mobile, That Puddin’, Funnel Land, Belle John’s Soul Food, Cold Stone Creamery, Lady G. Empanadas, Afro Taco, and Nothing But Luv.

Other vendors included Kennedi’s Kloset, Journals of Color, Crafty Kia, The Perfect You, Sparkle Entertainment, Accutax Services LLC, Nillias Flair, Heal ’n Go, Lidl, Griffon Cloud, Melanin Dipped Crafts, Jersey Over Everything, Henna Art by Freckled Hues, Nail Goddess, Made by Menaca, Sweet T Creams, Ta Shonna’s Boutique, Let Me Shine Clothing and Caricatures, US Post Office, Sparkle by J, Shea Beck Body Butter, United Way of Greater Union, Watch Me Now, Valentine & Execs, Meditation Firm, Maraboo Cosmetics, Sisters Kids (Clean Kids Beauty) and Groomed Guys Barber.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta