Springfield Free Public Library offers July events

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — The Springfield Free Public Library, 66 Mountain Ave., offers the following events during July:

Summer STEM with Kiwico Ball Launcher, Tuesday, July 1, at 2 p.m., for children entering kindergarten through second grade, with an adult caregiver. Make a ball launcher and learn about projectiles. Registration is required on Eventbrite for children only. Springfield residents only, at

https://KiwiBallLauncher.eventbrite.com.

Summer STEM with Kiwico Solar Lantern, Wednesday, July 2, at 6 p.m., for children entering kindergarten through second grade, with an adult caregiver. Make a solar lantern with a caregiver. Registration is required on Eventbrite for children only. Springfield residents only, at

https://KiwicoSolarLantern.eventbrite.com.

Teen Advisory Board, Wednesday, July 2, at 7 p.m., for children ages 13 and older. Meet with your peers to create and lead your own library programs, earn volunteer hours, build your leadership skills and add it to your college apps and resumes. Meets every first Wednesday of the month, no registration required.

Leaf and Learn Series – Eating the Rainbow, Saturday, July 5, at 10 a.m., for prekindergarten age with an adult caregiver. Garden class with our garden consultant Allie. Registration is required on Eventbrite for children only, at https://Leafandlearnrainbow.eventbrite.com.

Leaf and Learn Series – Plant Parts We Eat, Saturday, July 5, at 11 a.m., for kindergarten through fifth grade, with an adult caregiver. Learn about edible plants and spend time in our garden with garden consultant Allie. Registration is required on Eventbrite, at https://edibleplantpartsforkids.eventbrite.com.

Ages 12+ Teen Snack Series – Edible Cookie Dough, Tuesday, July 8, at 2 p.m. Children and teens must have parent/guardians permission to register for this event. May not be suitable for children with food allergies, as the library cannot guarantee that any products used are completely free of said allergens. The library assumes no responsibility for exposure to potential allergens. Registration required on Eventbrite, at https://librarycookiedough.eventbrite.com.

Summer STEM with Kiwico Flexible Planes, Wednesday, July 9, at 2:30 p.m., for children entering grades three through six, younger than 10, with an adult caregiver. Learn about aviation and make your own flexible flyer planes. Registration required on Eventbrite for children only. Springfield residents only, at https://KiwicoFlexPlane.eventbrite.com.

Donut Decorating with Duck Donuts, Wednesday, July 9, at 6:30 p.m., for ages 12 and older.

Children and teens must have parent/guardians permission to register for this event. May not be suitable for children with food allergies, as the library cannot guarantee that any products used are completely free of said allergens. The library assumes no responsibility for exposure to potential allergens. Registration is required on Eventbrite. Springfield residents only, at https://Teenduckdonutdecor.eventbrite.com.

Teddy Bear Drop Off for Sleepover, Thursday, July 10, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for all ages, younger than 10, with an adult caregiver. No registration is required.

Teen Snack Series – Smoothie Bowls, Thursday, July 10, at 2 p.m., for ages 12 and older. Children and teens must have parent/guardians permission to register for this event. May not be suitable for children with food allergies, as the library cannot guarantee that any products used are completely free of said allergens. The library assumes no responsibility for exposure to potential allergens. Registration is required on Eventbrite, at https://teenlibrarysmoothie.eventbrite.com.



Teddy Bear Picnic, Friday, July 11, at 10:30 a.m., for all ages, younger than 10, with an adult caregiver. Enjoy an outdoor Story Time & Picnic with your Teddy Bear after a sleepover. No registration is required.



Summer STEM Paleontologist, Friday, July 11, from 1 to 3 p.m., for children entering grades one through three, with an adult caregiver. Registration required on Eventbrite for children only. Springfield residents only, at https://Kiwicopaleontologist.eventbrite.com.

Roblox Gaming with Arrayscape, Monday, July 14, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., for children entering grades three through eight. For children younger than 10, an adult must stay in the library. Registration is required on Eventbrite for children only, at https://robloxembergamessfpl.eventbrite.com.

Straw Rockets with Pearl Observatory, Tuesday, July 15, at 2:30 p.m., for children entering grades one through five, younger than 10, with an adult caregiver. Registration is required on Eventbrite for children only, at https://PearlStrawRocket.eventbrite.com.

Summer STEM with Kiwico Remote Control Robot Snake, Wednesday, July 16, from 2 to 4 p.m., for children entering grade four through eight, younger than 10, with an adult caregiver. Registration is required on Eventbrite. Springfield residents only, at https://KiwicoRobot.eventbrite.com.

Teen Tie Dye Bucket Hats, Thursday, July 17, from 2 to 3 p.m., for ages 12 and older. Registration is required on Eventbrite, at https://teenbuckethatssfpl.eventbrite.com.

Summer STEM Marine Biology, Thursday, July 17, at 2:30 p.m., for children entering grades one through three, younger than 10, with an adult caregiver. Registration is required on Eventbrite. Springfield residents only, at https://KiwicoMarineBiology.eventbrite.com.

Children’s Yoga by The Mindfulnest Co. Yoga, Friday, July 18, at 10:30 a.m., for children ages 2 to 5, with an adult caregiver. Yoga mats are required. The library will lend mats as supplies last. No registration is required.

Leaf and Learn – Cucumber Climbers, Monday, July 21, at 10 a.m., for prekindergarten, with an adult caregiver. Learn about cucumbers and work outside in our garden with the garden consultant, Allie. No registration is required.

Leaf and learn – In a Pickle, Monday, July 21, at 11 a.m., for kindergarten through fifth grade, with an adult caregiver. Learn all about pickling and work outside in our garden with the garden consultant, Allie. Registration is required on Eventbrite for children only, at https://PickleGardenWorkshopKids.eventbrite.com.



Minecraft with Arrayscape – Waterpark Mania Entering Grades 2-3, Monday, July 21, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., for children younger than 10, with an adult caregiver. Registration is required on Eventbrite for children, at https://minecraftwaterpark.eventbrite.com.

Minecraft with Arrayscape – Greek Mythology, Wednesday, July 23, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., for children entering grades three through eight, younger than 10, with an adult caregiver. Registration is required on Eventbrite for children, at https://MinecraftGreekMythologySFPL.eventbrite.com.

Teen Dungeons and Dragons, Wednesday, July 23, from 6 to 8 p.m., for ages 13 and older. Registration is required on Eventbrite, at https://SFPLJULYDD.eventbrite.com.

Just Dance Party, Monday, July 28, from 6 to 7 p.m., for ages 10 and older. No registration is required.

Foam Party on the Library Lawn, Wednesday, July 30, at 6:30 p.m., for prekindergarten through fifth grade, with an adult caregiver, weather permitting. No registration is required.

Teen Paint and Sip – Undersea Canvas, Thursday, July 31, at 6:30 p.m., for ages 13 and older. Registration is required on Eventbrite, at https://TeenPaintSipSpringfield.eventbrite.com.