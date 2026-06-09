June 9, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Franklin Elementary School revives the stage with a show-stopping ‘101 Dalmatians’ UCL-RAH-101 dalmatians-C

Franklin Elementary School revives the stage with a show-stopping ‘101 Dalmatians’

June 3, 2026 3
Vote now to name Union County’s falcon chicks in honor of nation’s 250th anniversary

Vote now to name Union County’s falcon chicks in honor of nation’s 250th anniversary

June 3, 2026 2
Borough of Mountainside honors David and Marilyn Hart UCL-MNT-harts honored-C

Borough of Mountainside honors David and Marilyn Hart

June 3, 2026 18
DWI checkpoint to be conducted by Cranford police

DWI checkpoint to be conducted by Cranford police

June 3, 2026 19

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Vote now to name Union County’s falcon chicks in honor of nation’s 250th anniversary

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Franklin Elementary School celebrates student dedication with ‘Popcorn Palooza’

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Residents are invited to 2026 Native Plant Swap & Shop at Watchung Reservation

David Jablonski June 3, 2026 29

LOCAL SPORTS

UCC softball teams excel in state tournament play 1

UCC softball teams excel in state tournament play

June 3, 2026 52
Governor Livingston and Cranford baseball sought to reach sectional finals $CoMmEntÁ 2

Governor Livingston and Cranford baseball sought to reach sectional finals

June 3, 2026 67
Linden boxer earns national ranking UCL-LIN-boxer ranked-C 3

Linden boxer earns national ranking

May 27, 2026 99
Summit softball captures its first UCT championship 4

Summit softball captures its first UCT championship

May 27, 2026 109