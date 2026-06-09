Vote now to name Union County’s falcon chicks in honor of nation’s 250th anniversary

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Board of County Commissioners invites residents and nature fans of all ages to help name the newest peregrine falcon chicks living atop the historic Union County Courthouse Tower in Elizabeth. Members of the public can now cast their votes online at www.ucnj.org/falcon by choosing two patriotic names for the chicks in celebration of the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States. Voting will remain open through Friday, June 12.

The eight names selected for the public vote are: Liberty, Patriot, Justice, Glory, America, Independence “Indy,” Valor and Anthem.

“Every year, the Falcon Cam gives residents a unique opportunity to experience wildlife and nature right here in the heart of Union County,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Joseph C. Bodek. “This year’s naming contest is a fun way to celebrate our nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary while also helping educate residents about the importance of protecting endangered species. We are proud to continue our partnership with the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife and the Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey to share the story of these remarkable birds with viewers here in Union County and around the world.”

Residents can watch the falcon family live through Union County’s free Falcon Cam livestream, the only live peregrine falcon cam in New Jersey. The livestream provides two live camera views of the nest and surrounding rooftop area. Since the installation of the Union County Falcon Cam in 2016, viewers have followed the lives of Mango, the male peregrine falcon, and his mates as they successfully raised multiple generations of chicks atop the courthouse tower.

This year’s nesting season brought unexpected twists, territorial battles and, ultimately, a remarkable new chapter for Union County’s falcon family.

Sadly, as of mid-June 2025, Frida, the longtime female falcon who occupied the nest for six years and successfully raised 26 chicks with Mango, disappeared after being pushed out during a territorial dispute with another female falcon.

Soon after, a federally banded female falcon identified as 1947-31215 appeared at the nest site. With assistance from New Jersey State Biologist Kathy Clark, researchers determined the falcon hatched in 2016 and had previously been captured at JFK Airport before being transported and released in New Paltz, N.Y. She was later named “Lizzie,” in honor of the city of Elizabeth.

Between Monday, March 23, and Thursday, April 2, Lizzie laid five eggs while viewers watched ongoing territorial disputes unfold live on camera. By mid-April, another unbanded female successfully claimed the highly sought-after nest site and was later named “Betsy,” in honor of Elizabeth “Betsy” Ross, who was born in New Jersey and is credited with sewing the first American flag.

With the frequent disruption surrounding the nest, many viewers feared the eggs would not hatch. But on Monday, May 11, viewers watching the livestream witnessed the first chick emerge, followed by a second hatchling on Wednesday, May 13.

Since then, Betsy and Mango have continued caring for the chicks together, keeping them warm and delivering a steady supply of food while thousands of viewers follow the falcon family online each day.

In addition to the livestream, the Union County Falcon Cam website features:

Recent nest updates and news;

A history of Union County’s peregrine falcons dating back to 2005;

Educational classroom resources for teachers;

Information on helping protect peregrine falcons, which remain on New Jersey’s Endangered Species List;

A wildlife biologist Q&A feature through the Conserve Wildlife Foundation;

Kids Korner educational activities;

Behind-the-scenes footage from camera and microphone installations atop the courthouse; and

Updated photos, videos and interactive activities.

Peregrine falcons once thrived throughout New Jersey and the eastern United States until the widespread use of the pesticide DDT devastated the population beginning in the 1950s. Following the federal ban of DDT in 1973 and decades of conservation work, peregrine falcons successfully returned to New Jersey through statewide reintroduction efforts launched in the 1980s.

For more information about Union County Falcon Cam and to cast your vote, visit www.ucnj.org/falcon.

For information about additional nature education programs offered by Union County, visit www.ucnj.org/trailside. For more information about the Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey, visit www.conservewildlifenj.org.







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