MOUNTAINSIDE — On the evening of Tuesday, April 21, the mayor and Borough Council of Mountainside entered two resolutions to honor David and Marilyn Hart. The mayor read a statement summarizing their contributions to the borough and presented a metal plaque to the family which will be permanently hung in council chambers.

Marilyn Hart was the first woman to be elected to Borough Council of Mountainside and served four terms, 12 years, from 1980 to 1992. When she stepped down, her husband, David Hart, was elected to her seat on council and served two terms, 1992 to 1998. Marilyn was elected as council president. They are the first and only married couple to serve on Borough Council. They were also jointly honored with the borough’s Mabel Young Good Neighbor Award in 1999.

Photo Courtesy of Dr. D. Michael Hart





About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry