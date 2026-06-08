CRANFORD — The Cranford Police Department will conduct a driving while intoxicated (DWI) checkpoint within the township from 9 p.m. on Friday, June 12, until 3 a.m. on Saturday, June 13. The operation will serve as a specific deterrent by arresting impaired drivers who pass through the checkpoint, and more importantly as a general deterrent to persons who have knowledge of the checkpoint. The Cranford Police Department is committed to ensure the safety of our residents and reducing serious and fatal motor vehicle crashes within the township of Cranford that can result from intoxicated drivers.

If you see someone you believe is posing a hazard because of poor driving behaviors, dial 9-1-1 from a hands-free mobile device to contact law enforcement. Be ready to give a description of the vehicle and occupants, a location and direction, and a license plate, if possible.

Driving impaired by any substance – alcohol or other drugs, whether the substance is legal or illegal – is against the law in all 50 states. To prevent unnecessary tragedies, never drive drunk or high. Instead, designate a sober driver, use public transportation or call a ride-hailing service or taxi.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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