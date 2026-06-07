RAHWAY — Franklin Elementary School turned up the volume on student success on Friday, April 17, hosting the highly anticipated Popcorn Palooza. The event served as a high-energy reward for every student who achieved the impressive milestone of perfect attendance throughout the preceding month.

The celebration kicked off in the classrooms, where qualifying students were honored in front of their peers. Each student received an official Perfect Attendance Certificate, recognizing their commitment to showing up and working hard every single day.

Students were given the “Principal’s Pass” to head to the cafeteria, which had been transformed into a vibrant celebration zone. The event featured:

The Attendance Dance Party: Students celebrated their consistency by hitting the dance floor, enjoying a high-energy playlist that kept the school spirit soaring.

A “Poppin” Treat: After working up an appetite on the dance floor, students were treated to fresh, warm popcorn – a nod to the school’s “Perfect Attendance is Poppin!” theme.

“Showing up is half the battle and our students proved they are ready to win,” said Principal Patrick Holness. “We wanted to do more than just hand out a paper; we wanted to create a memory. Seeing the joy in the cafeteria during the dance party reminds us that a positive school culture starts with being present.”

Franklin Elementary School continues to prioritize attendance as a cornerstone of academic achievement. By turning consistency into a celebration, the school aims to foster a lifelong habit of reliability and engagement in its students.

Photo Courtesy of Ashley Shanley





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