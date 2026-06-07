MOUNTAINSIDE — The Union County Board of County Commissioners invites residents to attend the 2026 Native Plant Swap & Shop on Thursday, June 11, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., at the Scout Camping Area in the Watchung Reservation, located near the Trailside Nature & Science Center, 452 New Providence Road, Mountainside.

This special event gives Union County residents the opportunity to swap up to three invasive plants from their own gardens in exchange for up to three native plants, free of charge.

“Native plants play an important role in supporting pollinators, improving biodiversity and strengthening the health of our local environment,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Joseph C. Bodek. “Events like this help residents learn more about environmentally friendly gardening practices while also creating an opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy one of Union County’s beautiful park spaces.”

Union County residents will be eligible to swap up to three invasive plants from their property in exchange for up to three native plants at no cost. Examples of invasive species accepted during the event include Japanese barberry, pachysandra, butterfly bush, English ivy, periwinkle, garlic mustard and more. Native plants help support pollinators, birds and local wildlife, while promoting healthier ecosystems throughout Union County.

Residents must pre-register to participate in the plant swap portion of the event at https://ucnj.org/plant-swap/. Registration is limited to 100 participants. Out-of-county residents are welcome to attend and shop for plants, though only Union County residents are eligible to participate in the plant swap.

In addition to the swap, attendees will have the opportunity to shop for native plants from Toadshade Wildflower Farm & Native Plant Nursery. Pre-orders are recommended through the nursery’s website at www.toadshade.com. Representatives from the Native Plant Society of New Jersey, including members of the Union County Chapter, will also have an information table at the event to provide educational resources and guidance on native plants and environmentally friendly landscaping practices.

For more information about native plants in Union County, download the free guide: “Plant This, not That.” Questions about the Plant Swap and Shop on Thursday, June 11, should be directed to park.env.services@ucnj.org.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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