ROSELLE PARK — Did you find a lot of hidden gems while spring cleaning? Items you can’t bear to throw away, but no longer suit you? Find these items a new home at the Borough-wide Garage Sale this June!

The two-day garage sale is scheduled for Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14, with designated sale hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days. The event is rain or shine. Residents are invited to register for free using the registration form.

Those who register using the form will receive free advertising and publicity provided by the borough. For advertising and mapping purposes, all interested participants must submit the form by Wednesday, June 10.

“This event encourages our community to visit their neighbors and discover unique items they might not find in stores or online,” said Mayor Joseph Signorello Jr. “We are starting conversations and building community engagement, while giving residents an opportunity to clean out their homes and avoid unnecessary waste.”

Questions may be directed to the Borough Clerk’s Office by calling 908-245-6222, ext. 78.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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