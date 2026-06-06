RAHWAY — Franklin Elementary School pulled out all the stops last week to honor its dedicated educators during Teacher Appreciation Week. Led by the administrative team of Patrick Holness and Adriana Mosca, the week was filled with gourmet treats, community partnerships, and high-energy school spirit.

The daily schedule focused on refueling and recognizing the hard work teachers put into their classrooms every day:

Caffeine Monday: The week kicked off with a much-needed energy boost to get everyone’s engines running.

Empanada Tuesday: A local favorite. Thanks to a generous partnership with ACE and La Fogata, staff enjoyed a delicious lunch featuring authentic empanadas.

Lucky Duck Wednesday: Teachers felt the love with a “Lucky Duck” surprise, adding a splash of fun and prizes to the midweek slump.

Thirsty Thursday: To keep the momentum going, a massive spread of sodas and premium coffees was provided to keep everyone hydrated and caffeinated.

Out of the Park Friday: The grand finale featured an outdoor BBQ hosted by the Franklin PTA, celebrating our “home run” staff with a classic cookout.

Building momentum for NJSLA testing

The festivities concluded on a high note with a spirited Staff vs. Student Volleyball Game. The event served a dual purpose: honoring the teachers’ athletic talents while rallying the student body for the upcoming NJSLA testing. The gym was electric, successfully boosting morale and “pumping up” students to tackle their exams with confidence.

“Our teachers are the heart of Franklin Elementary,” said Mosca. “This week was just a small token of our immense gratitude for the passion they bring to our halls every single day.”

Photo Courtesy of Ashley Shanley





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