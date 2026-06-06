UNION — The township of Union invites neighbors, families and friends of all ages to celebrate the first anniversary of the Union Public Library and Arts Center at the “One Year of Impact!” festival on Monday, June 8, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. This festive, free-admission evening honors the state-of-the-art building, which has quickly become a beloved neighborhood hub and a welcoming home for students, local artists and families to study, create and grow together as a community.

“This state-of-the-art complex was built as a promise to invest in our people, our youth, and our local artists,” said Patricia Guerra-Frazier, the mayor of the township of Union. “One year later, we are seeing that promise fulfilled daily. This celebration is a thank you to our incredible residents who have made this building a thriving, living space of opportunity and community connection.”

The celebration will offer a variety of fun activities for families, including tasty food stands and engaging hands-on experiences spread throughout each floor. Visitors can enjoy interactive displays on history, special programs and crafts for children, live shows and opportunities to explore the building’s exciting history, from its original construction to how it looks today. There will also be demonstrations of new technology and resources for those interested in both tech and history.

“Celebrating the first anniversary of our new building is so exciting. It’s hard to believe how quickly this first year has gone by!” said Kassundra Miller, director of the Union Public Library. “Within this time, we have learned so much more about our entire community and the community’s evolving needs. The new building has allowed us to connect with residents in new ways, expand services and create welcoming spaces where patrons can connect, explore and discover. We are here for the community. Whether someone visits for books, technology, programs or study space, we are proud to serve as an accessible and inclusive community resource and hub.”

Arts Center Director Victoria Duncker said, “In just one year, the Union Public Library and Union Arts Center have become vibrant gathering spaces where art, learning, and community intersect, and we look forward to continuing that mission for years to come. I’m honored to be a part of it!”

Admission is free and open to the public. No pre-registration is required. Free parking is available at the Library and Arts Center lots or the Town Hall lot, 1976 Morris Ave. For a full schedule of events, visit uplnj.org or uniontownship.com.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry