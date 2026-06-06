June 6, 2026

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Third annual Pride 5K and Color Run returns to Oak Ridge Park on June 6

Third annual Pride 5K and Color Run returns to Oak Ridge Park on June 6

June 3, 2026 1
Public invited to ‘Be Our Guest’ at Cranford Outdoor Pool Open House Public invited to ‘Be Our Guest’ at Cranford Outdoor Pool Open House

Public invited to ‘Be Our Guest’ at Cranford Outdoor Pool Open House

June 5, 2026 24
Broadway star Frenchie Davis to headline 2026 Union Pride celebration in Union

Broadway star Frenchie Davis to headline 2026 Union Pride celebration in Union

June 3, 2026 19
Rahway Fire Department swears in three firefighters and promotes two battalion chiefs 

Rahway Fire Department swears in three firefighters and promotes two battalion chiefs 

June 3, 2026 18

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Third annual Pride 5K and Color Run returns to Oak Ridge Park on June 6

David Jablonski June 3, 2026 1
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Cranford Public Library has much to offer this summer

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LOCAL SPORTS

UCC softball teams excel in state tournament play 1

UCC softball teams excel in state tournament play

June 3, 2026 27
Governor Livingston and Cranford baseball sought to reach sectional finals $CoMmEntÁ 2

Governor Livingston and Cranford baseball sought to reach sectional finals

June 3, 2026 43
Linden boxer earns national ranking UCL-LIN-boxer ranked-C 3

Linden boxer earns national ranking

May 27, 2026 74
Summit softball captures its first UCT championship 4

Summit softball captures its first UCT championship

May 27, 2026 83