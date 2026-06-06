UNION COUNTY — Union County Board of County Commissioners and Department of Parks and Recreation have announced the 100th Anniversary Celebration of Watchung Stable. The milestone event will take place on Sunday, June 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Watchung Stable, 1160 Summit Lane, Mountainside.

“Watchung Stable has long been a beloved part of this community. This celebration is our way of honoring the rich history of the Stable, the passionate and committed staff behind the scenes, and the joy it continues to bring to families today,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Joseph C. Bodek. “We welcome everyone to join us for a day filled with fun and adventure.”

The Watchung Stable Anniversary Celebration promises a day of exciting activities for all ages, featuring live music from New Jersey-based band enjoy!, a petting zoo and guided barn tours where visitors can get hands-on experience brushing and grooming horses. There will also be a selfie station featuring some of the stable’s horses, engaging arts-and-crafts activities, and horse-riding demonstrations.

Watchung Stable has been a fixture in Union County since it opened in 1926. It has been owned and operated by the county since 1933. Originally located in Summit, the stable was relocated in 1985 to its current location to allow the completion of Route 78.

The complex houses nearly 100 horses, both county-owned and privately-owned, along with four riding rings, a show ring and an outdoor hunter course. The facility is modern and barrier-free, including an isolation barn, paddocks and ample storage for hay and straw.

The county has made several recent improvements to the facility, including the addition of indoor riding rings to enhance accessibility for residents. In 2025, an adaptive riding ring was added, providing opportunities for residents with cognitive, emotional and physical challenges to engage in equine-assisted activities.

Visitors are welcome to explore the facility Tuesdays through Sundays during regular business hours. Guided tours and programs are available for groups, including Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, preschoolers and senior citizens. Pets are not allowed at Watchung Stable.

For more information about the 100th Anniversary Celebration of Watchung Stable or additional recreational programs and services offered by the Union County Department of Parks and Recreation, call the department at 908-527-4900 or visit ucnj.org/parks.







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