CLARK — The Union County Board of County Commissioners invites all residents to the third annual Union County LGBTQ+ Pride 5K and Color Run on Saturday, June 6, at Oak Ridge Park, 136 Oak Ridge Road, Clark. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. and the 5K and Color Run kick off at 9 a.m.

“Our 5K and Color Run event continues to grow in size each year, bringing together more residents from across Union County to celebrate Pride in a fun, meaningful and visible way,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Joseph C. Bodek. “It’s incredible to see the sense of community and support expand with every race.”

Participants of all ages and abilities are invited to walk, run, stroll or roll in celebration of Pride Month. Register online at www.ucnj.org/lgbtq. Registration is $25 per person in advance and $30 on the day of the event. All participants will receive a Pride 5K T-shirt, while supplies last.

The 5K race is certified and professionally timed by Split Second Racing, while the just-for-fun Color Run features eco-friendly colored powder thrown along the course. Participants can still take part in the Color Run or 5K while opting out of the colored powder. The event will also feature resource tables, activities for families and giveaways for participants.

“Pride Month in Union County is about creating spaces where everyone feels welcome and supported,” said Union County Commissioner Vice Chairperson Rebecca L. Williams. “From the 5K to community gatherings, these events reflect our commitment to unity across every part of the county.”

In addition to the 5K and Color Run, Union County will also celebrate Pride Month with a flag raising on Monday, June 1, at 12:30 p.m., on the steps of the Union County Courthouse.

“Union County is proud to support and uplift our LGBTQ+ community not just during Pride Month, but throughout the entire year. We are committed to building an inclusive environment where all residents feel valued and celebrated,” said Commissioner Al Mirabella, liaison to the Board of Commissioners’ LGBTQ+ Ad Hoc Committee.

For more information about the Union County Office of LGBTQ+ Affairs, to register for the 5K and Color Run or to learn more about Pride Month events, visit www.ucnj.org/lgbtq.







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