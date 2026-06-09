RAHWAY — Ready, set, lights, action.

Rahway’s Franklin Elementary School Drama Club took center stage as students performed “Disney’s 101 Dalmatians Kids” in unforgettable fashion. From the first moment, it was clear that these young performers were ready. The “pups” didn’t just take the stage; they owned it.

But this story didn’t begin on opening night.

It started three years ago, when Principal Patrick Holness envisioned creating an opportunity for Franklin students to perform on stage. Recognizing the natural talent within the Rahway community, he understood that bringing this vision to life would take time, the right team and a shared commitment.

That opportunity began to take shape two years ago with the hiring of music teacher Michael Lazarow. One of their first conversations centered on building a school production. His only request was simple: give him a year.

With that time, preparation, and planning, the foundation was set.

At the start of this school year, Lazarow brought energy and purpose to the work, assembling a dedicated team that included Kristen Hoelzel as co-director. After exploring options from Disney Jr.’s catalog, the team selected “101 Dalmatians.” Auditions took place, roles were cast and a full crew came together behind the scenes.

Franklin students were preparing not just for a performance, but for a milestone.

This production marked the return of the Franklin Drama Club after more than 20 years. According to longtime staff member Kathleen Bentley, while performances had taken place in the past, none matched the level of this production. With full scripts, coordinated sound engineering, detailed props and musical direction, this was a true theatrical experience.

Opening night delivered on that promise.

Before the curtain rose, Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe Jr. welcomed families and officially opened the show, praising the leadership of students and staff for creating opportunities like this and reinforcing Rahway’s identity as a “City of the Arts.”

Families then filled the auditorium with anticipation as the show began with a parade of Dalmatian pups entering from both aisles. The moment immediately brought the audience into the story. The sound system came alive as students performed “Dalmatian Conga,” blending Latin and Caribbean rhythms that energized the room and set the tone for the night.

From that point forward, the momentum never slowed. During “The Chase,” the audience was treated to a lively and humorous scene as students, perfectly on cue, darted in front of the stage in pursuit of one another, drawing laughter and applause.

Behind the scenes, the success of the production was powered by a committed team. Kristen Bonomo served as the play administrator, ensuring the production ran smoothly from start to finish as well as the main point of fundraising with help from the Blue & Gold Club, while Priscilla Cancel led as set director, helping bring the visual elements of the show to life. Their leadership, along with the contributions of several other dedicated staff members, played a critical role in making this production a success.

There were many magical moments throughout the night, but few stood out more than the entrance of Cruella De Vil. In true fashion, as she attempted to steal the pups, she instead stole the show, captivating the audience, young and old alike. Her performance was bold, engaging and unforgettable, as her schemes played out with precision before leading to her eventual capture.

The cast brought the evening to a close with the classic “Bow-Wow” number, ending the show on a high note while sparking a sense of nostalgia among families in the audience. It was more than a performance. It was an experience.

Reflecting on the journey, co-directors Lazarow and Hoelzel said, “We are so proud of how hard the students worked throughout the school year to make the show come to life. From the performers to the stage crew and the artists, it was wonderful to see the students shine and show pride in their work. We wish our sixth-graders good luck next year, and we’re excited to work with the others again!”

One parent captured the spirit of the night, praising Lazarow and Hoelzel for their work. He shared that there is something special happening at Franklin, and that the preparation leading up to the performance sparked a level of confidence and excitement in his daughter that he had never seen before. Reflecting on moments like these, Lazarow noted that it is this impact, along with the many similar sentiments shared by families, that made the night truly meaningful.

Superintendent Aleya Shoieb also praised the performance, noting the pride, preparation, and student engagement that were evident throughout the production, and commending the students and staff for bringing such a high-quality experience to the Franklin community.

The evening served as a clear reminder that the arts are alive and thriving in Rahway. More importantly, it showed that this generation of Franklin students is ready to carry forward the city’s proud tradition as the “City of the Arts.”

“At Franklin, we believe every student deserves a stage whether in the classroom or under the lights. This production wasn’t just about performance; it was about confidence, collaboration and giving our students a space to discover what they’re capable of.”

Article by Principal Patrick Holness

Photo Courtesy of Ashley Shanley





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