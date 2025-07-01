Cranford Class of 2025 flips script due to pending thunderstorms

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — Receiving diplomas at the end of the ceremony is how graduations usually work. This year, it was a little different for Cranford High School. Due to the expectation of a summer thunderstorm – and the possibility of losing electricity – students received their diplomas before the speeches. Principal Mark Cantagallo wanted to make sure the students were awarded their diplomas ahead of time in case there was a blackout, though he assured the audience they had generators. The Cranford Police Department and First Aid Squad were also in attendance, as always. And the ceremony was inside the high school, instead of Memorial Field, where it usually takes place.

“Pomp and Circumstance” was performed by the Cranford High School Band and Orchestra.

“The Pledge of Allegiance” was recited by Mackenzie Mannix, vice president, Class of 2025; Danielle Burke, treasurer, Class of 2025; and Leo Sweeney, secretary, Class of 2025.

“The Star-Spangled Banner” was performed by John Stafford Smith and Cranford High School Concert Choir.

Then the students received their diplomas.

Adrianna Pizzuta, president of Class of 2025, said, “It was a privilege to receive a Cranford education. I can’t believe childhood is over. Most of us are teenagers trying to hold on to our childhood nostalgia. We can’t deny how deeply we’ve been influenced by our teachers, parents, influencers and peers. I couldn’t have chosen a better group of people to have lost time with. These little moments aren’t so little. I don’t just see graduates. I see future doctors, teachers, leaders… Just because my dreams are different, it doesn’t mean they’re not important.”

Pizzuta addressed the parents and guardians in the crowd and asked them to stand so the audience could take a moment in honoring them.

Continuing, Pizzuta said, “Today it’s just not us walking across the stage. It’s you [the parents and guardians]. At the end of the day, all good things must come to an end. What we are choosing next to do with this life is love. Choose every moment of every day to be the moment. Write that song. Build trees. Perform on stage. Write that book. Each small thing you do will change the world. Class of 2025, congratulations. On the other side, walk into a world of dreams, a world of time.”

Salutatorian Danielle Burke said, “It took a whole lot of work to get here. Pat yourself on the back; you’re about to graduate high school. Many of the shared moments are now changing. We may know where we’re going, but we don’t know what will happen. If we don’t have firm plans that define our future, it’s OK. Trust yourself. You made it this far. All of us, at some point, started from scratch. Whatever your future plans may be, go about them with pride.”

Brandon Williams and the Cranford High School Concert Choir performed “Seeking Light.”

Valedictorian Claire Ficarro said, “We’ve spent the first 18 years of our lives observing. We are learning what kind of people we want to be. You are not meant to be stagnant for the rest of your life. I implore you not to water down your personalities. Be bold and be firm in what you want. Don’t turn away from injustice. Take your observations and use them to make the world a better place.”

Principal Mark Cantagallo said that the Class of 2025 received the greatest in scores and achievements of all graduating classes. He said, “One piece of advice: There are going to be challenges you will not see coming. Go out and crush the world!”

To learn more about Cranford High School, visit: https://chs.cranfordschools.org/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta