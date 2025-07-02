Carl H. Kumpf Middle School hosts promotion ceremony

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — On Thursday, June 19, eighth-graders at Carl H. Kumpf Middle School in Clark participated in a promotion ceremony. The event was attended by Board of Education President Steven Donkersloot, Board of Education members, Superintendent Edward Grande, family members, teachers, administrators and other community members.

Salutatorian Juliana Rendeiro reflected on her memorable experience at Kumpf. She encouraged the class, “It is very exciting to see everyone’s hard work and accomplishments come full circle today.” She continued, “This is just the start of an exciting road that lies ahead.”

The superintendent also addressed the class. Grande said, “You should be most proud of your accomplishments in the classroom, on the athletic field, and on the stage.” He continued, “We’re excited to see your future next steps and the many successes that lie ahead.”

Principal Richard Delmonaco congratulated all of those who received awards at the awards ceremony held the previous week. He noted two special awards given then. The Citizenship Award was given to Logan Marshall. The Faculty Award was given to Claudia Marciniszyn. Delmonaco addressed the class, saying, “You’ve demonstrated courage not just in your successes but in your willingness to fail, to learn, and try again. As you prepare to take your next steps in high school, I hope you carry this message with you. Don’t let fear or failure stop you from chasing the things that excite and challenge you.”

Valedictorian Logan Marshall reflected on his time at Kumpf, saying, “The past three years have given us a strong foundation for success in our future.” He continued, “We have learned so much from our middle school experience.”

Assistant Principal Amanda Clarke read the names and Board of Education Members presented the students with diplomas.

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski