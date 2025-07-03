SAR Color Guard stays very busy for the month of June in Union County

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The New Jersey Society of the Sons of the American Revolution has been very busy this month in Union County. It presented the SAR Bronze JROTC Medal to cadets at Linden Naval JROTC and Abraham Clark Marine JROTC on Monday, June 9, at each school’s award ceremony. It took part along with the Church & Cannon Chapter of the NJ Daughters of the American Revolution in a Commemoration of the Battles of Connecticut Farms, now Union, and Springfield on Saturday, June 14, at the First Presbyterian Church in Springfield. It also had an Army 250th birthday celebration afterward at the church.

On Saturday, June 21, the state Color Guard was at the re-dedication of the James and Hannah Caldwell Monument in the First Presbyterian Church graveyard in Elizabeth, by the Union County Historical Society. Then, on Sunday, June 22, the Color Guard was at the dedication of the first sign of the Forgotten Victory Trail in Taylor Park, Millburn. The Forgotten Victory Trail covers the Campaign of the Battles of Connecticut Farms and Springfield.

The Sons of the American Revolution is a genealogical organization for men with Revolutionary War ancestors. If anyone has an interest in joining, send an email to chrissands44@aol.com.

Photos Courtesy of Christopher D. Sands