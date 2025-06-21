Kindergartners experience miracle of life with special visit from Farmer Joe

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — The kindergarten classrooms at Roosevelt Elementary School were filled with wonder and excitement this month starting with a visit from Farmer Joe, and his friendly hen and rooster. This engaging visit brought the world of farm life directly to the students, who were also privileged to witness a truly remarkable event: the hatching of chicks.

Aligning perfectly with their curriculum, Farmer Joe’s visit provided a unique and hands-on learning experience for the young students. They had the invaluable opportunity to observe the gentle hen and rooster up close, asking insightful questions about their daily lives and the fascinating process of their lifecycle.

This special visit was also perfectly timed with the kindergarten classes’ ongoing chick-hatching project. Each classroom was home to an incubator, where students had been diligently observing the development of chicks within the eggs. This immersive, week-long project culminated in the students being able to witness firsthand the incredible journey of life unfolding as the chicks hatched.

Following the hatching, the students will continue their learning journey by observing the chicks as they grow, gaining valuable insights into their needs and behaviors.

This interactive experience has provided Roosevelt Elementary’s kindergartners with a memorable and enriching educational opportunity, bringing their classroom studies to life in a truly engaging way, especially the unforgettable moments spent watching the miracle of hatching unfold.

Photos Courtesy of Colleen Kurdyla