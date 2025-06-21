Public outreach announced for Open Space and Recreation Plan Element

CRANFORD, NJ — The township of Cranford and the Cranford Planning Board have announced the public outreach campaign to inform the development of an Open Space and Recreation Plan Element of the township’s Master Plan. The Open Space and Recreation Plan Element will provide the township with information to evaluate opportunities to add open space to the community and present a community-based vision for the allocation of resources to open space and recreation priorities. To facilitate this effort, the township has retained planning firm Topology LLC to prepare the plan element.

The Planning Board, at its meeting on Wednesday, May 7, established a committee to facilitate the Open Space and Recreation Plan Element Update and help to steward solicitation of feedback from the public and a wide variety of stakeholders, ranging from recreation to environmental. The Planning Board Committee members include Michael Callahan, Steve Jandoli and David Leber.

During the next two months, the township and its planning consultant, Topology, will lead a robust public outreach campaign, offering multiple online and in-person paths for residents and stakeholders within the community to share their priorities for open space and recreation within the township of Cranford.

First, an online public survey, launched on Friday, June 13, offers residents a direct opportunity to provide input on their and their families’ interactions with open space and recreation in the township and present comments on those areas and programs in need of improvement. The survey will be open for responses through Friday, Aug. 15. The online public survey is available at the following link: https://www.surveylegend.com/s/5zl5.

Second, an evening public information session will be on Tuesday June 24, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Cranford Community Center. Representatives from Topology will staff the session to review the Open Space and Recreation Plan Element with residents, receive public comments and provide answers to any questions.

Third, the township will sponsor a weekend, daytime public information session in Nomahegan Park, 995 Springfield Ave., near the playground, on Saturday June 21, from 10 a.m. to noon. Representatives from Topology will staff the session to review the Open Space and Recreation Plan Element with residents, receive public comments and provide answers to any questions.

Beyond these information sessions and survey approaches, residents may also provide any comments, questions or feedback directly to the township planning consultant, Topology, by emailing township Planner Graham Petto at g.petto@topology.is.

The township of Cranford and the Cranford Planning Board members look forward to a robust public engagement campaign and appreciate the time and attention to this important Plan Update for the community.