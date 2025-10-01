CLARK, NJ — When he was a child, Eric Nierstedt began reading the Stephen King library. He’s always loved the way King constructed characters and built the story along. He also read a lot. He was also fascinated by mythology.

“I got into Greek mythology, then Norse and Viking myths,” Nierstedt said. “A lot of the myths were the first comic books, seeing how people try to explain the world when we didn’t have science. It’s not true, but there’s a poetry to it.”

Because he read so much, he was told he should write something. “I wrote some things when I was a teenager,” he said. “I’m sure I’d cringe now.”

The Clark resident has a creative writing degree from Kean University. He initially wanted to be a teacher, but said he didn’t have the patience for it. “It requires so much dedication,” he said. “If you don’t feel it’s right for you, you shouldn’t be there. I have family and friends (who are) into teaching. It’s so much work. If you’re not sure if it’s something you want to do, you should do something else. For me, it was writing.”

Nierstedt’s titles are self-published. When he first began writing books, he did look into the traditional route and tried to find an agent, but after a while, it felt as if it were a slow process for him. Self-publishing looked to be a more viable option.

“I write a lot of urban fantasy,” he said. “Magic that happens in the real world. I find it fascinating when stories make the real world more fantastical.”

Nierstedt’s “Twilight Pantheon” series is an ongoing series about ancient gods living among us in modern times. He said, “They are doing normal jobs. They exist because they have a bargain with the Christian god. The rule is they can still do things they are designed for – spread wisdom and heal – but can’t take credit for it. They don’t quite know how to feel about it.”

Terry Brooks is an author by whom Nierstedt is inspired. He said, “He was great with coming up with surprises. The fun of tricking your audience, something I always admired.”

Currently, Nierstedt is working on a few projects, including the next Pantheon saga.

His advice to anyone who wants to write is to take in whatever influence you can – on page or screen. “The more you do, the better you’re going to get.”

In addition to writing, Nierstedt loves music. He plays guitar and bass. “I try to pick out new music every week to learn,” he said. “I just started playing mandolin. It’s self-taught.”

He’s also a big movie buff. “I’m big on collecting film,” he said. “Anything interesting or quirky. I go to conventions and look for old movies – buried or lost. When you dig, you find stuff that might really surprise you.”

Photo Courtesy of Eric Nierstedt

