CRANFORD, NJ — On Wednesday, Oct. 1, a 17-year-old male from Garwood was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with a motor vehicle crash that left two juvenile females dead, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Cranford Police Chief Matthew Nazzaro announced.

On Monday, Sept. 29, at approximately 5:26 p.m., the Cranford Police Department responded to Burnside Avenue for a report of two juvenile females struck by a motor vehicle while riding an electronic-bike. On arrival, they found two injured juveniles, who were immediately transported to local area hospitals, where they were subsequently pronounced deceased.

Candles were lit up on a dark and quiet street in Cranford as hundreds gathered Tuesday night, Sept. 30, to remember the two young lives cut short. They rallied behind the families of the victims.

“Our Cranford community suffered a terrible tragedy this evening,” Superintendent of Cranford Public Schools Scott Rubin said in a statement on Monday, Sept. 29. “Our thoughts are with all of you, and especially the families and closest friends of the students involved.”

Following a comprehensive and extensive investigation, the driver of the vehicle involved has been taken into custody by members of the Union County Prosecutor’s Office and Cranford Police Department.

Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said, “We would like to thank the members of the public for their assistance with this investigation as well as members of the Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force and Cranford Police Department for their diligent work during this investigation.”

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office says they are urging residents or anyone who was traveling in the area of Hillcrest Avenue, Burnside Avenue and Lincoln Avenue in Cranford around the time of the crash to check home surveillance cameras or dash cameras.

In particular, investigators say they are looking for any witnesses to the crash or any video that depicts the suspected vehicle, a 2021 black Jeep Compass Utility 4D Altitude 4WD with tinted windows, before or after the crash.

A GoFundMe page for the family of one of the victims has already raised thousands of dollars and support continues to grow. It passed its original goal of $90,000 and has a new goal now of $160,000.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force Detective Alex Lanza at 908-370-4318 or Cranford Police Detective Jason D’Agostino at 908-276-0171. These charges are mere accusations. Every individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.







