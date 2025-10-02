Jonathan Dayton football program is going in right direction 

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — A big part of Jonathan Dayton High School football’s progression last season, to get to where the Bulldogs are so far in 2025, was to get on the bus and then clash with a division opponent on the road, showing they could hold their own away from home.

Jonathan Dayton’s first of three road triumphs in 2024 came by four points at South River High School, which it hosted on Saturday, Sept. 27.

The statement the Bulldogs wanted to make last weekend was a much higher ceiling than a nominal victory. Jonathan Dayton wanted to dominate from start to finish.

Five different Jonathan Dayton players reached the end zone: senior returner Chidiogo Iherobiem on the game’s opening kickoff, Seton Hall Preparatory School transfer and junior running back Tyler Fuscaldo on two short runs, junior quarterback Adrian Bernknopf on a run, junior lineman Isaiah Rivas on a fumble recovery in the end zone and junior wide receiver Jackson Babiarz on a touchdown pass thrown by Bernknopf. Babiarz was also a perfect four-for-four in extra-point kicks.

It added up to an expected 42-7 Big Central Conference-Freedom Gold Division triumph against a struggling South River squad. Jonathan Dayton won its second straight to improve to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the Freedom Gold Division. South River remained winless at 0-5 overall and fell to 0-3 in the Freedom Gold.

Jonathan Dayton, seeking its first winning season since 2010, scored the most points in a Bulldog victory since winning at Dunellen High School, 47-14, on Sept. 24, 2021.

The Bulldogs, who are seeking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2012, scored the most points in a Jonathan Dayton victory at home since downing North Arlington High School, 43-26, on Nov. 10, 2016, the season-finale that year.

Jonathan Dayton is also 3-1 for the first time since 2011 and, perhaps, halfway to a playoff season, which this time would be out of North, Group 2.

South River, which received a 48-yard touchdown run by junior running back Kah’mori Cotto against Jonathan Dayton’s reserve defense in the fourth quarter, last produced a winning season in 2020.

Jonathan Dayton is now busy preparing for the contest on Saturday, Oct. 4, at 10 a.m., at non-division rival Belvidere High School, which is 2-3.

“We need to continue to work hard and want to win as much as possible,” said Bernknopf, whose brother, Brandyn, played at Jonathan Dayton before graduating in 2024.

“We’re all starting to come together as a team, like a brotherhood,” Babiarz said. “At times we may disagree, but we put it behind us and move on.”

Berknopf and Babiarz were in total agreement on Jonathan Dayton’s final touchdown against South River. Bernknopf threw a ball from his 15 that Babiarz caught against single coverage at the 50. Babiarz then ran the second half of the field untouched and into the end zone for six.

“It’s a fade-to-go ball, where I signal ‘just go,’” Berknopf said.

After splitting road games by beating South Hunterdon Regional High School and falling to division rival Highland Park High School, the Bulldogs made their first real statement of the season by producing a convincing 37-20 home-opening win against 2-0 Roselle Park High School.

“The kids continue to buy in,” said fourth-year Jonathan Dayton football head coach Nick Iannacone. “We started with a great kick return for a touchdown, the defense responded well and we played for the entire 48 minutes.”

With Jason Mullman as offensive coordinator, Anthony Cioffi as defensive coordinator and Andrew Martin in charge of special teams – his father, Bob Martin, was the longtime defensive coordinator – Jonathan Dayton is clicking on all cylinders.

Iannacone also mentioned one other person who has played a key role in Jonathan Dayton’s success.

“That’s our strength and conditioning coach, Mark Cugliari, who has gotten the kids into our weight room,” Iannacone said.

Jonathan Dayton’s starting defense pitched a shutout against South River, stopping the Rams from scoring on a drive that stretched from the end of the third quarter to the beginning of the fourth. Jonathan Dayton senior lineman Max Manfredi made a fine, solo tackle for a six-yard loss when South River’s Christopher Young received a pitch left.

On the next play, which turned out to be the final play of the drive, Rivas and sophomore defensive back Kevin Paiva combined to stop Cotto short of the goal line, knocking him out of bounds.

“It’s a blessing to be able to coach the kids here,” said Cioffi, a four-year starter at Jonathan Dayton from 2009 to 2012, who helped lead the Bulldogs to two winning seasons, one .500 campaign, three playoff appearances and one playoff victory.

The 31-year-old Cioffi, born Aug. 26, 1994, joined Iannacone’s staff last season and also coached for the North squad in June’s Phil Simms NJ North-South HS All-Star Football Classic at Kean University.

Cioffi and Iannacone, who played at New Providence High School, played against each other in high school. Both graduated in 2013. Iannacone was a sophomore starter on New Providence’s last state championship team in 2010, a 21-8 win against Lincoln High School of Jersey City at the first year of the new Giants Stadium, which was also the last game New Providence legendary head coach Frank Bottone coached.

Iannacone, 30, was born July 13, 1995.

New Providence routinely beat Jonathan Dayton every year, until the Bulldogs won at New Providence, 18-7, in Cioffi’s freshman season of 2009. New Providence then won again the next three seasons in 2010, 2011 and 2012.

Now, Iannacone and Cioffi may be leading Jonathan Dayton to its first playoff season in 13 years.

“We have the potential to go where we want to go,” Cioffi said. “They’re good listeners. You need to get their attention and then you have to teach them.”

Jonathan Dayton won three of its final four games last year to finish 4-6 and set itself up for this year’s continued success.

“Last year was a learning curve to change the perspective,” Cioffi said. “We’re pretty happy about it.”

Cioffi, who is now the owner and CEO of Point of Sale and Credit Card Processing, last played professionally with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the United Football League before being released in March 2024. Before that, the Rutgers standout had a professional resume that included the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent, the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League, the New York Jets, the BC Lions of the CFL and the Tampa Bay Bandits and Memphis Showboats of the United States Football League.

Big Central Conference-Freedom Gold Division Contest

South River (0-5, 0-3) 00 00 00 07 – 07

Jonathan Dayton (3-1, 2-1) 13 22 00 07 – 42

First Quarter:

Jonathan Dayton – Chidiogo Iherobiem 81 kickoff return, run failed (D 6-0)

This came on the very first play of the game.

Jonathan Dayton – Tyler Fuscaldo 2 run, Jackson Babiarz kick (D 13-0)

7 plays, 82 yards, 3:00 used

Second Quarter:

Jonathan Dayton – Adrian Bernknopf 11 run, Adrian Bernknopf run (D 21-0)

4 plays, 41 yards, 1:29 used

Jonathan Dayton capitalized on a turnover on a special teams play.

A Jonathan Dayton punt hit the leg of a South River player and then Jonathan Dayton recovered.

Jonathan Dayton – Tyler Fuscaldo 2 run, Jackson Babiarz kick (D 28-0)

1 play, 2 yards, :06 used

Jonathan Dayton scored immediately after South River fell on the ball on a failed punt attempt.

Jonathan Dayton – Isaiah Rivas fumble recovery in end zone, Jackson Babiarz kick (D 35-0)

Rivas scored on the same play when Jackson Babiarz returned an interception from the Dayton 45 to the South River five. There, the ball came loose and rolled forward, with Rivas recovering in the end zone for a touchdown.

Fourth Quarter – during mercy rule running clock:

Jonathan Dayton – Jackson Babiarz 85 pass from Adrian Bernknopf, Jackson Babiarz kick (D 42-0)

2 plays, 91 yards, 1:09 used

South River – Kah’mori Cotto 48 run, Ronaldo Gregorio kick (D 42-7)

The play came moments after Jonathan Dayton junior defensive back Kenny Kamugish (5-5, 125) made a fine solo tackle of Cotto (5-10, 160).

2025 Jonathan Dayton 3-1 start

Sept. 5: Jonathan Dayton 21, South Hunterdon Regional 6 – at South Hunterdon Regional

Sept. 12: Highland Park 26, Jonathan Dayton 14 – at Highland Park

Sept. 19: Jonathan Dayton 37, Roselle Park 20 – at Jonathan Dayton

Sept. 27: Jonathan Dayton 42, South River 7 – at Jonathan Dayton

2011 Jonathan Dayton 3-1 start

Sept. 9: New Providence 48, Jonathan Dayton 13 – at New Providence

Sept. 17: Jonathan Dayton 34, Bound Brook 0 – at Union

Sept. 23: Jonathan Dayton 19, David Brearley 7 – at David Brearley

Oct. 1: Jonathan Dayton 31, Roselle Park 7 – at Union

Jonathan Dayton finished 5-5 and did not make the playoffs.

Anthony Cioffi years at Jonathan Dayton = 2009-2012

2009: (8-2) made the playoffs in North 2, Group 1 and lost to Henry P. Becton Regional High School, 27-6, at Union.

Head coach: Joe Goerge

2010: (9-2) made the playoffs in North 2, Group 1. Jonathan Dayton beat Belvidere High School, 31-10, at Union and then lost to Lincoln High School, 42-14, at Union in the semifinals. Following an arm injury suffered vs. Belvidere, Cioffi did not play against Lincoln.

Head coach: Joe Goerge

2011: (5-5) did not make the playoffs.

Head coach: Joe Goerge

2012: (4-6) made the playoffs in North 2, Group 1 and lost at Hoboken High School, 54-14.

Head coach: Steve Trivino

Arguably one of Jonathan Dayton’s best four-year periods of football saw the Bulldogs go 26-15 during Cioffi’s four varsity seasons, make the playoffs three times and produce the program’s second and last playoff victory.

Photos by JR Parachini

