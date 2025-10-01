SUMMIT, NJ — The city of Summit has announced that the Summit Police Department has received its re-accreditation from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, a distinction awarded to less than a third of police departments across the state.

This marks the department’s first re-accreditation, following its initial accreditation three years ago. To maintain accredited status, law enforcement agencies must complete a thorough review process every three years, ensuring continued compliance with evolving best practices in public safety.

“We are proud to receive this re-accreditation,” said Summit Police Chief Ryan Peters. “It reflects the outstanding work and dedication of our officers and staff, who are committed to operating at the highest level and upholding the greatest standards for the community we serve.”

According to Harry Delgado, Accreditation Program director for NJSACOP, accreditation speaks directly to a department’s commitment to transparency, professionalism and excellence in law enforcement. “Less than 32 percent of police departments across New Jersey have achieved re-accreditation,” said Delgado, underscoring the significance of the achievement.

The re-accreditation process begins with a comprehensive self-assessment, during which participating departments review and adapt internal operations to align with established state standards. Once policies and procedures are in place, a team of independent, trained assessors conducts an on-site review to verify compliance and effectiveness.

Accredited status is recognized as a significant professional milestone, demonstrating that a police department has implemented sound, well-documented and consistently applied policies and practices.

Photo Courtesy of Megan Trindell

