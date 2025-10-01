CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford Board of Education and the Cranford Police Department take great pride in maintaining a strong and collaborative partnership. Together, it remains committed to fostering a safe and welcoming environment for both the community and our schools.

As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance safety and preparedness, the Cranford Police Department will be conducting Active Shooter Training Exercises on the following dates. Be advised that training times are scheduled for when school is not in session. These exercises are designed to help officers become more familiar with school buildings and their layouts, ensuring a more effective and timely response in the event of an emergency.

Your understanding and support is appreciated as the district continues working to keep the community safe. If you are around these buildings, you can expect a large police presence and a simulated activity.

This is only a training exercise, there will be no threat to the public.

Active Shooter Training Exercise dates:

Tuesday, Oct. 14, from 5 to 7 p.m., Walnut Avenue School – Training exercises occur after school hours; and

Thursday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cranford High School – Schools closed for NJEA Convention.

