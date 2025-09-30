ELIZABETH, NJ — Ilyas Muhammad, a law enforcement officer born and raised in Elizabeth, recently published his second book. “Black Cop: A True Black and Blue Story,” published with the pen name M.G. Robinson, is a timely and thought-provoking book about the intersection of race, justice, and law enforcement.

“Black Cop: A True Black and Blue Story” was released March 2025. It’s a reaction to the murder of George Floyd. In Muhammad’s debut book, “Overseer,” he speaks of one of his brothers who was murdered by a police officer.

“When I saw George Floyd murdered, it brought back feelings I felt deep inside,” said Muhammad. “What it was like as a man of color, how we were treated in the community. People who hated all cops. Also, people who still loved us. How we, and I, navigate that battle. How I’ve experienced racism in the ranks. It’s a pretty deep book.”

Muhammad speaks at high schools and colleges, sharing his experiences. He said, “I’m an instructor with the police academy, trying to bridge the gap between the police and the people we police.”

Currently a detective, Muhammad spent 19 years in the field of law enforcement. But in the beginning, his career was in a totally different direction. From the time he was 13 to 29, he was in the music business. As a rapper signed to a label, he was on national television and toured. “That was my focus,” he said. “Being famous in the music business. That’s why writing was natural to me.”

With one brother murdered in 1998 by a police officer in Maryland, then a few years later a younger brother was murdered, Muhammad felt he was losing all the people he loved. “I felt helpless,” he said. “What better way to change what’s going on than to get out there? My motivation wasn’t money. I left a job where I was making more money. Eventually, I made more money. Initially it was about the mission – make sure families didn’t have to experience the heartache I had to.”

The change was rewarding for Muhammad. He said, “I wanted to help people. I wanted to be a part of something that was bigger than me. In the music business everything revolved around me.”

When Muhammad first joined the police department, he didn’t tell anyone about his past. “I wanted to be treated like everyone else,” he said. “I did not want to be treated differently.”

As for being a writer, Muhammad said the writing part was extremely easy. “I’ve been writing stories since I was 10 years old,” he said. “When I sat down to write, I knew what I wanted to write about. It was like my hands were on fire. It was coming so fast. I talk about my parents, being abused by my father as a child, substance abuse… I understood what it (the book) would do to people. I knew it would help them. One of the things I learned in songwriting – I write from the heart. When I decided to write a book, I knew I wanted to touch people.”

Muhammad is an avid reader, averaging about 100 books per year. “I try to use that experience of me being a reader and using it to be a writer,” he said. “I know what to write to induce emotion.”

In his spare time, Muhammad is a passionate cyclist. He said he’ll ride from one state to another. He’s also into martial arts and spending time with his family. “Those are things I love to do,” he said.

To learn more about “Black Cop: A True Black and Blue Story,” visit: https://mgrobinsonauthor.com/.

Photo Courtesy of Ilyas Muhammad

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry