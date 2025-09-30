CRANFORD, NJ — Cranford Public Library has three regular monthly adult in-person craft programs, all with unique crafts going on, including the second Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m., the third Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m. and a new junk journaling program starting up that will be the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m.

In addition to those programs, there will also be some instructor-led ones throughout the year, including some offsite at the Morning Roast Coffee shop inside Yale Terrace and a Grab & Go each month.

