4-H master tree stewards bring hands-on learning to Grover Cleveland Elementary School

RAHWAY, NJ — Fourth-grade students at Grover Cleveland Elementary School recently had the opportunity to learn about the fascinating world of trees during an engaging visit from the 4-H master tree stewards. Through interactive activities, the students explored tree biology, the diverse products we get from trees, proper tree care and the importance of tree appreciation.

The master tree stewards led the students in hands-on activities, including identifying different tree species by their leaves, learning about the role of trees in the ecosystem and discovering how everyday items like paper and furniture are made from trees. The students also learned about the importance of planting and caring for trees to ensure a healthy environment for future generations.

“We are so grateful to the 4-H master tree stewards for bringing this valuable learning experience to our students,” said Kyle McCormick, assistant principal at Grover Cleveland Elementary School. “The interactive activities helped the students connect with nature and develop a deeper understanding of the vital role trees play in our lives. This visit has sparked a newfound appreciation for trees in our students and we hope to continue fostering this connection through future educational initiatives.”

The visit from the 4-H master tree stewards is part of Grover Cleveland Elementary School’s ongoing commitment to providing students with hands-on learning experiences that connect them to the natural world and promote environmental stewardship.

Article by Dyan McMillen

Photos Courtesy of Cindy Zatorski