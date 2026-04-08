LINDEN — Vincent Van Gogh was born March 30, 1853. And what better way to celebrate his birthday than to have an art appreciation class in his honor?

On Monday, March 30, Leanne Manna, senior librarian at Linden Free Public Library, hosted another Art Appreciation for Adults class. Manna has a master’s degree in library information science and a master’s degree in public history, with an undergraduate degree in art history.

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Beginning with a “Happy Birthday” acknowledgment to Van Gogh, Manna started telling the class about Impressionism, a 19th-century art movement that focuses on visible brush strokes, vibrant color and emphasis on light.

Van Gogh was born in Zundert, Netherlands. He quit school at age 14 and worked for an art dealer, being dismissed at 16. “He had a variety of jobs,” said Manna. “He dabbled in art. His brother encouraged him. He moved around a lot.”

When Van Gogh moved to Paris in 1886 with his brother, he developed his own style. He was a starving artist who didn’t have models, so he did many self-portraits. He moved to Arles in Southern France to build an artist community.

“His whole life, he struggled financially,” said Manna.

It was in 1888 that Van Gogh cut off a piece of his ear. He admitted himself to a psychiatric hospital in May of that year. He had severe depression and created 150 paintings. He left the hospital in May 1890.

“The Starry Night” was his most famous painting.

Though he never made money, he received positive critical reception.

And on July 27, 1890, he shot himself in a wheat field, dying at the age of 37.

Manna spoke about a theory that Van Gogh didn’t kill himself. “Local kids liked to harass him,” she said. “An art historian claims one of the kids accidentally shot him. He [Van Gogh] said he did it himself so the kid wouldn’t get in trouble.”

However, Manna doesn’t believe the theory. She said, “He had multiple suicide attempts prior.”

Van Gogh left behind more than 850 paintings.

The Van Gogh Museum opened in the Museumplein in Amsterdam in 1973.

“It still exists today,” said Manna.

After the presentation, attendees were invited to paint printouts of Van Gogh’s work. Antonio Garcia is an artist from Linden who said the class was great and very informative. “Good information when it comes to his life, his art, his family,” he said.

Jessica Manna, of Linden, said, “I like learning about Van Gogh’s life and seeing his worth throughout his career.”

To learn more about the Linden Public Library, visit https://lindenlibrary-nj.gov/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta







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