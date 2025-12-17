CLARK, NJ — The Sons of The American Legion Clark Squadron 328 recently presented a donation to the Tylor Collins Scholarship Fund during a ceremony conducted at The Clark White Diamond Diner. The donation was made in memory of Tylor Collins, a student at Arthur L. Johnson High School in Clark, who died one day prior to his 17th birthday in 2015. Tylor bravely battled Ewing Sarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer that primarily affects children and young adults as a malignant tumor that originates in the bones or soft tissues.

Tylor’s parents, Kevin and Tammy Collins, proprietors of the Clark White Diamond Diner, established the Scholarship Fund in Tylor’s memory, with 100% of all donations earmarked to assist seniors at Arthur L. Johnson High School with their educational pursuits.

Donations can be made to the Tylor Collins Scholarship Fund in person at The Clark White Diamond Diner, 1207 Raritan Road, Clark, or via Venmo at Venmo@TylorsSoldiers.

Photo Courtesy of James R. Brown

