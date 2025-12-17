UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners and the Master Gardeners of Union County announced that Thomas Mui, a graduating senior from the Horticulture Program at Union County Vocational Technical School in Scotch Plains, is the recipient of the 2025 Master Gardener Scholarship.

“The Master Garden Scholarship program not only provides tuition relief; it highlights the bright and motivated young individuals who are dedicated to creating a more sustainable future for Union County,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Lourdes M. Leon. “We are proud to recognize Thomas for his exceptional accomplishments and wish him continued success in his future endeavors.”

Mui has demonstrated an extraordinary passion for environmental science and community service, earning recognition for his academic excellence, leadership and dedication to sustainable gardening and conservation practices.

Throughout his high school career, Mui excelled in science and environmental studies. During his senior year, he took courses at Kean University. He played a key role in helping the Future Farmers of America Chapter at UCTECH secure numerous awards over the past two years. In his senior year, he was part of two Career Development Event teams that achieved top honors, including a first-place and second-place finish. At the 2024 National FFA Convention, Mui competed in the Environmental and Natural Resources CDE, where he earned a gold ranking, while his team achieved a silver ranking.

Mui is now attending Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York, where he plans to apply his knowledge of environmental science and natural resources to the field of civil engineering.

Each year, the Master Gardeners of Union County award a scholarship to support local students pursuing higher education in plant science, ecology, sustainability or related fields. This initiative reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to nurturing the next generation of environmental stewards.

“We are thrilled to recognize Thomas Mui for his outstanding achievements,” said Patricia Paul, president of the Master Gardeners of Union County. “His dedication to environmental science and his leadership within the community embody the values of our organization. We look forward to watching his continued success.”

The Master Gardeners of Union County congratulate Mui and look forward to following his future contributions to our planet and communities.

“The Commissioner Board and I are proud of the great partnership we have with the Rutgers Cooperative Extension and the Master Gardeners of Union County and equally share in congratulating Thomas Mui for this achievement,” said Bette Jane Kowalski, Union County commissioner and Rutgers Cooperative Extension liaison. “This moment serves as an affirmation that the path to a greener and more sustainable future is by empowering the next generation, supporting their education, and helping them develop their skills, as individuals and as leaders.”

Photo Courtesy of Sayni Perez Arellano

