UNION, NJ — American Theater Group’s critically-acclaimed production of Purlie was honored at the 53rd annual Audelco Awards Recognizing Excellence in Black Theatre with four awards including “Best Revival of a Musical.”

Produced in partnership with UCPAC’s Hamilton Stage, the March 2025 production of “Purlie” was directed by Kenny Ingram’ who was awarded “Best Director of a Musical.” The veteran director/choreographer was previously nominated for a 2023 Audelco Award for his direction of James T. Lane’s Triple Threat Off Broadway at Theatre Row.

Gary Mitchell Jr. was awarded “Outstanding Musical Director.” He regularly collaborates with renowned singers, instrumentalists, artists and ensembles throughout the world. Nicole Powell, whose Broadway credits include “Ragtime” and “Hairspray,” was named “Best Featured Actress in a Musical” for her portrayal of Missy.

Overall, the production received eight nominations in seven categories. Timothy Ware-Hill, Broadway’s “Kinky Boots,” was nominated for his portrayal of Purlie Victorious in the category of “Lead Actor in a Musical.” Tyson Jennette, Broadway’s “Book of Mormon” was nominated for “Best Featured Actor in a Musical” as Gitlow. Virginia Woodruff, Broadway’s “Violet and Leap of Faith,” was nominated for “Best Featured Actress in a Musical” for her portrayal of Idella, while Kenny Ingram received an additional nomination for “Best Choreographer.”

“Purlie” is the 1970 musical adaptation of Ossie Davis’s comedic play “Purlie Victorious.” Featuring an unforgettable score, it tells the story of a traveling preacher who returns to his hometown in Georgia and concocts a scheme to reclaim his church while ringing the bell of freedom for plantation workers. Nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Direction and Best Choreography, the original Broadway production launched the careers of Melba Moore, Cleavon Little and Sherman Hemsley. “Purlie” was written by Ossie Davis, Philip Rose and Peter Udell, with music by Gary Geld.

“Producing ‘Purlie’ was the realization of a dream project of mine and this Audelco recognition is enormously gratifying,” noted ATG Producing Artistic Director Jim Vagias. “To be competing in such heady company with top theaters, including the Public Theater and Lincoln Center Theater, makes our success even sweeter.”

Photo Courtesy of Lianne Schoenwiesner, Spotlights Photography

