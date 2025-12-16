Boutique five-story building offers 85 high-end apartments and amenities

UNION, NJ — Landmark has launched leasing for the fifth residential phase at Centurion Union Center, adding 85 luxury apartment homes and amenities to its thriving mixed-use community in downtown Union. The boutique five-story building represents the latest expansion of the development, which has spurred a residential and retail revival along Stuyvesant Avenue.

The new building offers a collection of one- and two-bedroom apartments with monthly prices starting from $2,395 and grand opening incentives that include one month-free on a 13-month lease term and two months free on a 26-month lease term. Initial occupancy is expected to begin this month. Madsen Leasing is leading the marketing and leasing program.

Located at 968 Bonnel Court, the building features three residential floors above a two-story parking garage, giving residents convenient on-site parking while adding 105 ground-floor spaces for public use, supporting downtown Union’s ongoing retail and dining growth.

Several phases have already been completed at Centurion Union Center, delivering 182 residences and 10 retail spaces totaling nearly 15,000 square feet. When complete, the development will feature more than 320 residences and approximately 27,000 square feet of retail space across five buildings.

“We’re excited to build on the success of Centurion Union Center and open this community to a new group of renters as interest in downtown Union reaches an all-time high,” said Manny A. Fernandez, founder of Landmark and designated redeveloper of the Stuyvesant Avenue Redevelopment Project. “Our residents enjoy oversized, luxury-appointed homes and a curated suite of amenities, surrounded by a mix of long-standing local businesses and new dining, shops, and retail conveniences.”

Photo Courtesy of Rob Kelly

