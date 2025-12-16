RAHWAY, NJ — Union County has begun the long-term reconstruction of the Irving Street Bridge as part of a major infrastructure investment designed to improve safety and long-term connectivity within Rahway. While the bridge will be closed for approximately one year to allow for the full replacement of the structure, the city of Rahway and the Rahway Special Improvement District want to emphasize that all businesses along Irving Street and West Main Street remain open and fully accessible during construction. Detour routes are clearly posted to help guide drivers around the closure and into the business district and convenient customer parking is available daily at 1654 Irving St., at the corner of Seminary and Irving, during business hours, to ensure ease of access.

These local shops and service providers continue to bring energy, creativity and essential offerings to the neighborhood, and community support during this construction period is especially important. The following businesses remain open and ready to welcome customers:

Irving Street

Navi Nail Salon – 1673 Irving St.

Magralo Boutique – 1667 Irving St.

HumblyBold – 1663 Irving St.

Zuelly’s Beauty Bar – 1657 Irving St.

Diamond Studio Lash & Brows/ PMU Studio – 1649-1653 Irving St.

Charlie’s Flowers & Gourmet Baskets – 1645 Irving St.

West Main Street

Caido Del Cielo – 221 W. Main St.

Nail Rehab – 205 W. Main St.

Kitty Hall – 209 W. Main St.

Rahway also welcomes a new addition to this corridor. Magralo Boutique, located at 1667 Irving St., will celebrate its grand opening in December. Residents and visitors are encouraged to explore the new shop and continue supporting the vibrant small-business community that defines downtown Rahway.

“The improvements happening on the Irving Street Bridge are a tremendous investment in Rahway’s future, but our small businesses continue to be the heart of this neighborhood. We encourage everyone to keep visiting, shopping and supporting the incredible entrepreneurs along Irving Street and West Main Street. They’re open, accessible and ready to serve you – don’t let the construction stop you from visiting,” said the Rahway SID Board Chairperson Jorge Casalins.

As construction continues, residents are encouraged to stay updated on local businesses, events and district news by visiting RahwayIsHappening.com and following @RahwayIsHappening on Instagram. Ongoing community support will ensure these beloved small businesses remain strong and successful throughout the bridge reconstruction and beyond.

