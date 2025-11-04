SPRINGFIELD, NJ — Springfield Free Public Library, 66 Mountain Ave., Springfield, offers a wide variety of activities for the month of November. Christine Brandenburg, the library’s assistant director, can be reached at www.sfplnj.org, cbrandenburg@sfplnj.org or 973-376-4930, ext. 226.

Teen Advisory Board, Wednesday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m., for ages 13 and older. Meet with your peers to create and lead your own library programs, earn volunteer hours, build your leadership skills, and add it to your college apps and resumes. Meets every first Wednesday of the month. No registration is required.

Mini-Maker Day, Thursday, Nov. 6, at 1:30 p.m., for grades four through eight. Design your own totes and mug. Younger than 10 years old requires adult supervision. Registration required on Eventbrite: https://MugToteMaking.eventbrite.com.

Boogie Woogie Babies, Friday, Nov. 7, at 10:30 a.m., for six months to 2.5 years. Fun and lively dance program best suited for ages six months through 2.5 years. Come and get your Boogie Woogie on at The Springfield Library. No registration is required.

Zoophoria Animal Storytime, Friday, Nov. 7, at noon, for ages 5 and older with a caregiver. Listen to a story and meet Zoophoria animals up close. Registration is required on Eventbrite for children only at https://Zoophoriaspringfieldlibrary.eventbrite.com.

Lynn Schwarz Teen Painting Fall Luminaries, Monday, Nov. 10, at 6:30 p.m., for ages 13-18. Springfield residents only. Registration is required on Eventbrite: https://TeenLuminarySFPL.eventbrite.com.

Pink Pony Crafts, Wednesday, Nov. 12, at 6:30 p.m. Registration for ages 12-18. Listen to Chappell Roan while making a Pink Pony Club themed craft. Wear something pink. Registration is required on Eventbrite: https://PinkPonyClubCraft.eventbrite.com.

Story and a Dinosaur Glitter Globe, Tuesday, Nov. 18, at 3:30 p.m., for ages 5 and older. Younger than 10 years old requires adult supervision. Registration required on Eventbrite.: https://Dinostoryandglobe.eventbrite.com.

Teen Dungeons and Dragons, Wednesday, Nov. 19, at 6 p.m., for ages 13-18. Registration is required on Eventbrite: https://TeenDDNovemberSFPL.eventbrite.com.

Decorate Bookends for the Library to Use, Thursday, Nov. 20, at 3:30 p.m., for ages 10-18. Registration is required on Eventbrite: https://decoratebookends.eventbrite.com.

TAB Snack Potluck with Trivia, Friday, Nov. 21, at 3:30 p.m., for ages 10-18. No registration is required.

Dinosaurs Arise NJ Dino Stations at Springfield Library, Sunday, Nov. 23, at 2 p.m., for ages 4 and older, younger than 10 with a caregiver. Registration is required on Eventbrite: https://DinoAriseSpringfield.eventbrite.com.

Thanksgiving Story Time and Craft, Monday, Nov. 24, at 6:30 p.m., for ages 3 and older. Come for Thanksgiving Story Time and Turkey Craft. No registration required. While supplies last.

After School Bracelet Making, Tuesday, Nov. 25, at 3:30 p.m. Strictly grades four through eight. Registration is required: https://AfterSchoolBracelet.eventbrite.com.

